[Trends 2020] Skill Development In the HR Space To Be Critical

In the future of work, HR is not going to be just a soft aspect of the organization

January 31, 2020 3 min read

As we fast-forward into the future, we must adapt to the constant innovation that shapes our dynamic environment, and this is no different for the human resources (HR) in a corporate environment. Business, today, is all about people, relationships and connections, making the processes, practices and HR trends that are vastly diverse, as they should be. In the future of work, we can all agree that HR is no more just a soft aspect of the organization.

The usage of technology in HR will continue to grow and businesses now invest in ‘HR analytics’ to build the skillsets of their workforce. Today, there is no part of the HR or organization that has not been touched by digital.

Managing the day-to-day work and trying to keep up with the HR innovations and future HR trends in 2020 can be exhausting. So, what should your focus ideally be on?

Let’s start by looking back at the technologies and trends that have encircled the corporate world and continue to build more qualified professionals. Moving forward, the HR must focus on the current industry pioneers within each trend and tips on how you can follow it. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

From People Analytics to Analytics For the People

Phygital is the word coined to combine the physical and digital approach taken in a holistic view for employee learning and development. The phygital training experience can be used to impart skills to improve their ‘code of conduct’, ‘risk and compliance’ and ‘induction’ at the workplace. Digital games such as Monopoly, KBC and Bingo coupled with offline disruptions and fun activities make the training programmes enjoyable beyond the mandatory ‘tick mark for appraisals’ in their minds.

Employee Experience over Employee Engagement

By focusing on the experience you provide to your employees, you also help them find meaning in their work. This personalized experience can be gamified, challenging, one of learning, upskilling or even holistically developing for them. When they are entirely involved, the experience stays with them longer than a basic engagement activity would.

Up Skilling to Invest in Team and Business Growth

When you help employees develop skills that are in demand and make them learn continuously with training they find useful, your employee strategy is aligned with their expectations. More importantly, the millennial forms a huge part of the workforce today and they are on the lookout for something new each day.

From Prejudice and Biases to Evidence-based Working

The technology trend has quickly made its way to the HR world and will continue to. Solid metrics and analytics are a result of these digital tools. The capabilities of analyzing and defining work with the help of analytics allows for employees to be free of bias and subjective working. For example, a game such as Monopoly can be used to address a situation of gender bias, educate and impart skills to the employees at the workplace to start conversations and make a difference.

Studies show that merely 2.5 per cent of India’s workforce has the opportunity of developing their skill sets. Bridging this gap can set the groundwork for you to build a skilled, productive and engaged workforce.

In my opinion, based on these findings of the importance of a highly skilled workforce, 2020 will be a consolidation year for HR.