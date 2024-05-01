Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Programming is a key area of production for any modern business. If you're outsourcing, that's undeniably an ongoing challenge when balancing your budget. For in-house coding and programming, the right tool can help you streamline workflows and increase productivity. That particular tool happens to be available at a special cost for a limited time.

This week only, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for just $39.97 (reg. $499). You can code faster and smarter with this 64-bit IDE, which represents savings on time and money for virtually any business taking advantage of its tech.

Visual Studio empowers programmers to easily produce what's asked of them with support for building projects across different languages and platforms. For example, with Visual Studio, you can edit running ASP.NET pages while in the web designer view.

Visual Studio also prides itself on helping users type less while coding more with its IntelliCode functionality. This feature reads and analyzes code as you write it and then, based on the context, offers up variable names, functions, and suggestions to complete a line or block of code faster than you can with your speedy fingers. It also offers "next best" lists to help you get closer to a desired end result when it's not totally right.

Microsoft Visual Studio also helps users track their work and learn from it with analytics and insights into your code with CodeLens. It supports real-time collaboration sessions and keeps your team's code consistent. This all adds up to help explain its astonishing 5/5 star average user rating on Microsoft Choice Software.

