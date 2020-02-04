Finance

7 Helpful Financing Options for LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs

Discrimination and disadvantages have been the norm, but that is beginning to change.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Helpful Financing Options for LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Copyright Artem Vorobiev | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Content Manager of Credit Suite
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you a business owner who identifies as LGBTQ+? If so, then you know that discrimination can run rampant, and there aren’t always legal protections. Part and parcel, the LGBTQ+ community also struggles with financial instability, experiencing particularly high rates of poverty and homelessness and commanding lower incomes than the general population.  

Nevertheless, you can still succeed as an LGBTQ+ business owner, and here are seven helpful financing options to get you started.

1. Join the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is a national organization serving as the voice of over one million American LGBTQ+ business owners, and it offers a certification program to majority-LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

The NGLCC Supplier Diversity Initiative (SDI) is a tool for businesses to connect with top corporations in America, many federal government agencies and other certified companies. The SDI certifies lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender-owned business enterprises — dubbed LGBTBEs — working to provide opportunities for them to get exposure to government and corporate procurement processes. SDI includes registration in NGLCC’s exclusive database, which is searched by corporations and other LGBTBEs for product and service needs.

Related: The Story Behind the Nation's First LGBTQ+ Accelerator

2. Join your local LGBT business chamber of commerce

LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs can take advantage of resources within their local chamber of commerce, as the NGLCC has local branches in 30 states and Washington, D.C. These branches will connect you with local businesses and resources, including banks.

3. Try community development financial institutions

Community development financial institutions, or CDFIs, are private organizations fully focused on lending to low-income or disadvantaged people and businesses in their communities. A CDFI can be a bank, credit union or loan fund, or take the form of venture-capital funds.

4. Try for angel investors

Does your business have high-growth potential? If so, then angel investors may be interested. Gaingels co-invests with other venture-capital firms to influence social progress via investing in companies with LGBTQ+ leadership. They also invest in some growth-stage businesses where they can influence the addition of LGBTQ+ C-suite talent. 

Also, consider Pipeline Angels. This firm invests in women and non-binary femme entrepreneurs and holds an angel-investing bootcamp. Their pitch summit is by invitation and allows women and non-binary femme social entrepreneurs to present their for-profit social ventures.

Lastly, Republic concentrates on diverse entrepreneurs of all genders, and looks outside of California and New York for businesses to invest in. Investing in Republic is open to anyone for as little as $25.

5. Check with the Small Business Administration

The Small Business Administration (SBA) supports a network of LGBTQ+-owned businesses, with the hopes of fostering economic empowerment in the LGBTQ+ business community and providing access to SBA programs and services. Several district offices maintain a strategic alliance with the LGBTQ+ business community.

6. Be sure to join StartOut

StartOut is a nonprofit organization serving LBGTQ+ entrepreneurs and businesses that's looking to increase the number, diversity and impact of LGBTQ+ business owners. Events include educational opportunities, networking and awards ceremonies.

StartOut Rising extends StartOut’s reach to cities where they do not yet have a chapter and offers local LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs the opportunity to network via MeetUp.

7. Seek out and qualify for supplier diversity programs

Beyond the NGLCC Supplier Diversity Initiative, there are other places where being an LGBTQ+ business owner means your company is considered to be diverse. In 2015, Massachusetts became the first state to include LGBTQ+-owned businesses in its supplier diversity program.

Marriott has a supplier diversity program that includes LGBTQ+ in its definition of diversity. So do Ford and IBM. Per the Human Rights Campaign, 193 of the Fortune 500 have such programs. So do the California Public Utilities Commission, the city of Baltimore and the city of Cleveland. Check with local businesses and governments.

Related: The LGBTQ+ Community Has $3.7 Trillion in Purchasing Power

Bonus suggestion: traditional funding

LGBTQ+ business owners can, and should, always try for the same kinds of funding as other companies. Options include microlenders, venture capital, crowdfunding, term loans and merchant-cash advances. Many providers will open their wallets for businesses that meet several fundability criteria. These include being incorporated, having a professional email address and building good business credit.

As times continue to change, there is every possibility that even more financing options will open up, and LGBTQ+ business owners can finally thrive on the same playing field as their peers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

How to Effectively Assess Property Value for Investment

Finance

5 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Their CPAs to Reduce Audit Risk

Finance

Justin Donald Is the Investment World's New Warren Buffet