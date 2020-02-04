Growth Strategies

The Do's And Don'ts For Corporates Wanting To Work With Startups

A corporation should "never look at a startup as a CSR activity," and instead bring the startup into their core business activities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Do's And Don'ts For Corporates Wanting To Work With Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the 1950s, the lifespan of large corporations was around 60 years. Fast forward to 2018, and the lifespan is less than 20 years, with 40% of startups failing within the first four.

The goal of Dubai Chamber’s Dubai Startup Hub is to bridge the gap between corporations’ means and market access, and startups’ innovation, drive, and flexibility to make the changes they need to thrive. This is a chance not only for startups to gain the leverage they need to succeed, but also an opportunity for corporations to drive change at the core of the organization rather than merely on a surface level.

Quoting Telefonica, Dubai Startup Hub's Natalia Sycheva says that a corporation should “never look at a startup as a CSR activity,” and instead bring the startup into their core business activities.

Corporations can look at the plans for the next three-to-five years and decide on which verticals they’re looking to deliver on. From there, they can gradually introduce innovation from the startups they have partnered with.

Dubai Startup Hub’s leadership paves the way for the implementation of a true public-private partnership, which is the heart of its Market Access program. The goal is to get the government and private companies working together very closely to grow the economy. Market Access creates and runs multiple programs at once, making it possible to measure those programs’ impact better while also providing a gateway to improvement and further iteration.

Both the corporate side and the startup side need to do their homework, and because they speak different languages, they need to have the right players around the table to do the translation job. This is what Market Access is all about.

To learn more about the Market Access Program and apply as a startup or corporate, visit: www.dubaichamber.com/dubaistartuphub/marketaccess/.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Listen Up, Corporates: Working With Startups Is Not Your CSR

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Plan an Initial Sales Strategy That Hits the Ground Running

Growth Strategies

The 3 Biggest Factors That Maximize Your Business's Valuation

Growth Strategies

How to Manage Multiple Companies at Once (And Still Feel On Top of It)