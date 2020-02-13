Why There's Nothing More Valuable In Business Than Your Relationships
Want more capital? Then be coachable.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.On this episode of The Playbook, Managing Partner of SeventySix Capital Wayne Kimmel provides insights on:
- How a law degree can give venture capitalists an edge on the competition [1:49]
- Why you can’t find the coworkers and employees without networking [3:45]
- Why being a coachable entrepreneur is a key for earning an investment [8:44]
- His simple morning routine that will help anyone build their relationship capital [15:30]
