Relationships

Why There's Nothing More Valuable In Business Than Your Relationships

On this episode of The Playbook, Managing Partner of SeventySix Capital Wayne Kimmel provides insights on:
  • How a law degree can give venture capitalists an edge on the competition [1:49]
  • Why you can’t find the coworkers and employees without networking [3:45]
  • Why being a coachable entrepreneur is a key for earning an investment [8:44]
  • His simple morning routine that will help anyone build their relationship capital [15:30]

