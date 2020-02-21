Virtual Assistant

Do You Need a Virtual Assistant? This Service May the Solution You're Looking For

When little things are slipping through the cracks, Time etc. helps you pick them up.
Image credit: Amelia Bartlett
When you’re building a business from scratch, you don’t have the time to do absolutely everything you’d like to keep your life on track. Certain aspects of the business will often come first, which means you may procrastinate on other things in your life, like booking travel or scheduling appointments. You may not have the disposable income to bring on a full-time assistant or new staff member, but you might be able to afford a virtual assistant.

Time etc. is a virtual assistant service that can help you and your business with just about anything. Each Time etc. VA is US-based, with an average of 12 years of experience, and can help with things as diverse as research, blog writing, social media management, selling products, and administrative work. Time etc. VAs go above and beyond, letting you allocate resources to the points of your business (or life) that most need help, so you can focus on your top priorities.

While different tasks may vary in terms of expertise, Time etc. VAs are paid the same hourly rate for all types of tasks, helping you budget accordingly for anything and everything.

If you want to stop procrastinating and start churning through your to-do list, how about accepting a little help from Time etc. Check out their plans today.

