Apps

Valentine's Special: Southeast Asians Spent $18.7 Million Trying to Find Love Last Year

Tinder was the one app that ruled them all, dominating the overall consumer spend globally, as well as in the wider APAC region where it was among the top five apps by consumer spend.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Valentine's Special: Southeast Asians Spent $18.7 Million Trying to Find Love Last Year
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

In their quest to find someone special to share a spaghetti and meatball, Lady & Tramp-style, Singaporeans, Malaysians and Indonesians spent nearly $19 million on dating apps last year, a new study by App Annie, a mobile data and analytics company, showed.

Singaporeans alone spent the most on dating apps in Southeast Asia - an estimated $7.1 million, compared to Malaysians and Indonesians who spent over $11.5 million. The latter two showed the most growth in spending on dating apps, on a year-on-year basis, the study showed.

“Dating apps have unlocked the keys to monetisation through subscription over the last few years. They are an example of an industry that has provided an in-demand service which consumers are willing to pay for to unlock deeper value, largely displacing previous modes to become the de facto dating tool,” said Cindy Deng, managing director of App Annie, Asia Pacific.

Tinder was the one app that ruled them all, dominating the overall consumer spend globally, as well as in the wider APAC region where it was among the top five apps by consumer spend.

Source: App Annie

Dating apps only recently became very popular in Southeast Asia following the arrival of Tinder on the scene. Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, has increased its focus on Asia to capture the growing number of users logging on to the internet, and with offices already set up in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia, has now set its sights on Singapore.

Regional dating apps have also managed to capture hearts in Asia since they are more attuned to the geography’s sensibilities and cultural nuances. China-based Tantan was the 10th most monetised app in the country, growing over 70,000 per cent between 2017 and 2019, according to data from the App Annie study.

Tantan was bought out by Nasdaq-listed Momo - which has been seeking expansion in Asia too - for $760 million.

Korean dating app Azar, and Japanese apps Pairs and Tapple were among the most monetised apps worldwide last year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Apps

Key App Monetization Trends to Look out for in 2019