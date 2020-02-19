Entrepreneur Café

Five Quick (And Healthy) Breakfasts For Entrepreneurs On The Go

Living in a busy city often means running late to work, and consequently skipping breakfast- but this doesn't have to be the status quo.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Five Quick (And Healthy) Breakfasts For Entrepreneurs On The Go
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Curator, Entrepreneur Café
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Living in a busy city often means running late to work, and consequently skipping breakfast, or just grabbing a granola bar from the pantry. According to a YouGov poll, one in five Americans (19%) arrive late for work at least once a week, which is almost one in five working people. If you happen to lie in this 19th percentile of the population, then this article is for you- here are five quick and easy breakfast recipes for those uber-busy mornings:

1. OVERNIGHT OATS The key to a well-balanced diet is always meal prep, and the best thing about overnight oats is that they’re ready for you whenever you need it. Loaded with satiating fibers and proteins, oats are both nutritious and delicious. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk 1 cup of non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt, 2/3 cup of nonfat milk, 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add 1 cup of rolled oats (rolled oats are better for overnight recipes as they don’t clump up into a gooey mixture). Combine 1/3 cup sliced, unsalted, "raw" almonds, and 1/4 cup flaked coconut. Gently stir in 1 cup of freshly cut fruit- berries, strawberries, apples, banana, you name it. Place your overnight oats mix in a glass jar, pop it in the fridge, and it’s ready to eat in the morning.

2. SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST SANDWICH Introducing fish to your breakfast routine helps you shake up your morning meal, while giving you the required dose of Omega-3 fatty acids you need to protect your heart. Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are among the best protein choices you can make. On a toasted slice of wholegrain flatbread, lay down a thick layer of cream cheese as a base for the sandwich. In a medium-sized bowl, put in 4 ounces smoked salmon, 2 tablespoons of drained capers, 1/2 red onion peeled and sliced into thin strips, ½ lime, and fresh dill. Mix and season with salt to taste, then add the seasoned salmon mixture to the cream cheese toast. Fancy it hot? Pop in the microwave for 15 seconds, and you’re good to go.

3. AVOCADO TOAST This nutrient-dense fruit is a great source of vitamins and minerals, and it’s the only fruit that provides a substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). With only 64 calories in a single serving, consuming avocados is a great jump-start for your busy morning. Just mash up 1 peeled and seeded avocado in a bowl, add a dash of lime, 1/2 teaspoon of cilantro, salt and pepper to taste, and maybe even a sprinkle of red pepper flakes to spice it up. Lay your avocado mix on 2 toasted slices of wholegrain bread, and enjoy.

4. BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE Superfood lovers just swear by breakfast smoothies. When prepared correctly, smoothies are one of the best ways to secure your five-a-day, and even healthy protein and fats in a single meal. In a blender, puree the contents of 1 bag of frozen berries (or any other fruit you fancy). Add 1 cup of plain or Greek yogurt, 1 cup of unsweetened coconut milk, 3 ripe bananas, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Mix until soft and creamy. This recipe yields four servings, so don’t shy away from packing some for lunch too.

5. CLASSIC OLD EGGS It may seem basic, but this breakfast go-to is still one of the healthiest, quickest meals to start your day with. With an egg having only 72 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 6 grams of protein, eggs (whether scrambled, poached, or boiled) are loaded with nutrients that help with brain development, memory enhancement, vision improvement, and weight loss.

Related: Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Health and Wellness

The Best Garmin Fitness Trackers For Keeping Up Your Training Wherever Work Takes You

Health and Wellness

The Executive Selection: So Spa

Health and Wellness

Cryotherapy Franchises Are Hot. Can They Last?