Five Quick (And Healthy) Breakfasts For Entrepreneurs On The Go

February 19, 2020 4 min read

Living in a busy city often means running late to work, and consequently skipping breakfast, or just grabbing a granola bar from the pantry. According to a YouGov poll, one in five Americans (19%) arrive late for work at least once a week, which is almost one in five working people. If you happen to lie in this 19th percentile of the population, then this article is for you- here are five quick and easy breakfast recipes for those uber-busy mornings:

1. OVERNIGHT OATS The key to a well-balanced diet is always meal prep, and the best thing about overnight oats is that they’re ready for you whenever you need it. Loaded with satiating fibers and proteins, oats are both nutritious and delicious. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk 1 cup of non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt, 2/3 cup of nonfat milk, 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add 1 cup of rolled oats (rolled oats are better for overnight recipes as they don’t clump up into a gooey mixture). Combine 1/3 cup sliced, unsalted, "raw" almonds, and 1/4 cup flaked coconut. Gently stir in 1 cup of freshly cut fruit- berries, strawberries, apples, banana, you name it. Place your overnight oats mix in a glass jar, pop it in the fridge, and it’s ready to eat in the morning.

2. SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST SANDWICH Introducing fish to your breakfast routine helps you shake up your morning meal, while giving you the required dose of Omega-3 fatty acids you need to protect your heart. Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are among the best protein choices you can make. On a toasted slice of wholegrain flatbread, lay down a thick layer of cream cheese as a base for the sandwich. In a medium-sized bowl, put in 4 ounces smoked salmon, 2 tablespoons of drained capers, 1/2 red onion peeled and sliced into thin strips, ½ lime, and fresh dill. Mix and season with salt to taste, then add the seasoned salmon mixture to the cream cheese toast. Fancy it hot? Pop in the microwave for 15 seconds, and you’re good to go.

3. AVOCADO TOAST This nutrient-dense fruit is a great source of vitamins and minerals, and it’s the only fruit that provides a substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). With only 64 calories in a single serving, consuming avocados is a great jump-start for your busy morning. Just mash up 1 peeled and seeded avocado in a bowl, add a dash of lime, 1/2 teaspoon of cilantro, salt and pepper to taste, and maybe even a sprinkle of red pepper flakes to spice it up. Lay your avocado mix on 2 toasted slices of wholegrain bread, and enjoy.

4. BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE Superfood lovers just swear by breakfast smoothies. When prepared correctly, smoothies are one of the best ways to secure your five-a-day, and even healthy protein and fats in a single meal. In a blender, puree the contents of 1 bag of frozen berries (or any other fruit you fancy). Add 1 cup of plain or Greek yogurt, 1 cup of unsweetened coconut milk, 3 ripe bananas, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Mix until soft and creamy. This recipe yields four servings, so don’t shy away from packing some for lunch too.

5. CLASSIC OLD EGGS It may seem basic, but this breakfast go-to is still one of the healthiest, quickest meals to start your day with. With an egg having only 72 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 6 grams of protein, eggs (whether scrambled, poached, or boiled) are loaded with nutrients that help with brain development, memory enhancement, vision improvement, and weight loss.

