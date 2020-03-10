May Rostom
Curator, Entrepreneur Café
May Rostom is the curator of Entrepreneur Café, a new daily digest of stories from Entrepreneur Middle East to fuel your day at work.
May has been in the fashion journalism field for more than five years, with over 500 articles published in online and offline mediums. Working closely with some of the biggest fashion brands in the region, from creating, curating, and developing content to aggregating and pitching for content from several fashion and beauty outlets in the Middle East, Rostom’s experience is multicultural and vast. She was formerly a senior lifestyle editor/writer at MSN Arabia, and she has also worked with TRESemme Egypt as a fashion expert.
Latest
Charged Up: Four Belkin Chargers To Keep Your Devices (Always) Juiced Up
According to a survey, nine out of 10 people panicked when their phone battery reached 20% or lower- and over 85% charge their phone up to three times per day.
Seven Design Tips To Create The Perfect Home Office
Working from home can be a hoot if you have everything set up perfectly.
Work In The Time Of Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Do Your Job From Home (Like A Pro)
Whether you're a novice or an expert at working from home, here's what you need to do to stay on top of things.
Wake Up Call: Philips Survey Says Most Of Us Aren't Having A Good Night's Sleep
Global sleep satisfaction remains low with worry/stress, relationships, and cell phone use reported as key sleep inhibitors.
The How-To: Making Naps Work For You
A study at NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that a 40-minute nap improved performance by 34%, and alertness by 100%.
Need A Good Night's Sleep? Here Are Three Workouts That Can Help You Get Better Shut-Eye
Regular exercise can help reduce stress, boost alertness during the day, and even improve your sleep quality.
