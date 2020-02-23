Entrepreneur Escapes: A Definitive Guide To Glamping In The MENA Region

Glamping is the ultimate adventure-seekers dream- without the hassle.

February 23, 2020 4 min read

The Middle East’s year-round perfect weather makes it a glamper’s paradise. If you’re unfamiliar with the word, glamping is simply glamorous camping. With no need to pitch your own tent or to pack your car with blankets, portable barbecues, and everything else you need for a night out under the stars, glamping is the ultimate adventure-seekers dream- without the hassle. Now that the weather cleared up and the sun is out in most of the Middle East, here are four glamping spots for camping in the region without having to compromise on comfort.

1. THE STARLIGHT CAMP (UAE)

One can never say no to white bubble tents in the middle of the desert. Nestled within a natural amphitheater of shooting stars, the spectacular Arabian desert, and endless dunes, The Starlight Camp is only a stone’s throw away from the bustling city of Dubai. The Pop-Up Camp is equipped with a spacious crystal roof tent, a stylish lounge to sit back, and relax near a warm bonfire, a cozy dining area, a fully equipped BBQ facility, a food and beverage trailer, a camping style outdoor toilet and shower, a washbasin with mirror, and other selected amenities. Dog lovers can bring their furry buddies too- Starlight Camp offers a dog bar for yummy food/drinks and treats, an outdoor dog day tent for shade and dog beds to use during your stay.

2. CANVAS CLUB (OMAN)

This is the closest thing you’ll get to a true bedouin experience, with a little bit of glam, of course. Canvas Club offers a one-of-a-kind experience that features camel-back rides in the Omani desert, dune bashing, a fully equipped majlis seating area with an oriental set-up, and luxury tents that feature premium spring coil mattresses, cozy covers, and a private bathing tent that offers you a unique experience of a rain shower in the middle of the desert. No glamping wishes remain unfulfilled here.

3. MADAKHIL CAMP (SAUDI ARABIA)

The Kindom’s recent decision to open its doors to foreign tourists have made it a hotspot for avid travelers and adventure-seekers around the world. The country that is hot for most of the year and boasts some of the region’s most beautiful views is naturally suited for desert camping. Surrounded by mountains, Madakhil Camp is located on the natural, unspoiled site of Al-Hajar, about a 60-minute drive from Madain Saleh Tombs, a world heritage site and museum. The camp features mountain-view tents that are equipped with everything you need from comfy beds to small “wardrobes”. Just forget about cell reception.

4. DESERT LUXURY CAMP (MOROCCO)

Camping in the vast Sahara desert is not easy, but it is well worth it. Erg Chebbi desert is one of Morocco's most enchanting natural wonders that is home to Erg Chebbi Luxury Desert Camp. With several packages to choose from, glamping at Desert Luxury Camp can be as simple as staying at one of the 16 luxury desert sleeping tents set up in the main camp, or going all out on the ultra-luxurious royal tents that are perched on top of the desert dunes, showcasing the beautiful Sahara landscape below.

BONUS: Landpod

Fancy having your own glamping experience? If you’re an ardent traveler, this is the solution for you. Landpod is the world’s first all-terrain camping pods and cabins that are perfect for adventure-seekers who are looking for off-grid adventures with zero compromises on comfort, just about anywhere. Its flat-pack design allows for effortless transportation, storage, and installation, while its elevated set-up keeps you off the ground while you sleep. With prices starting at just a little less than US$3000, the return on investment on this is pretty high.

