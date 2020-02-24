Money Matters: Three Books To Help You Manage Your Finances Better

While to some people, managing money may come naturally, others fall prey to their own financial demise, and end up spending more than they actually have.

February 24, 2020

Millennials carry an average of US$27,900 in debt, not including mortgages, according to data released by Northwestern Mutual. Gen Z, the oldest of whom is now 22 years old, has an average debt of $14,700. Apparently, being in debt at a young age is the new normal.

Many millennials can’t be bothered to save for retirement right now because they’re too busy paying off their student loans, credit card debt, rent, groceries, utilities, and traveling the world. Two-thirds of millennials have nothing saved for retirement, according to the National Institute for Retirement Studies (NIRS), and 95% are not properly saving.

“Financial experts recommend that millennials set aside 15% or more of their salary for retirement, which is a much higher rule of thumb than recommendations for previous generations,” Jennifer Brown, NIRS manager of research, writes in the report. “But we find that millennials’ average retirement savings rate, including employers’ matching contributions, is 10% of their salary,”

While to some people, managing money may come naturally, others (#ItMe) fall prey to their own financial demise, and end up spending more than they actually have. If math isn’t your strong suit, and keeping track of your finances seems like a daunting task, here are three books to read that will help you get a grip on your finances, and make your money grow:

1. Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By And Get Your Financial Life Together, by Erin Lowry

Broke Millennial, by personal finance expert Erin Lowry, is recommended by experts as the best place to start for learning about everything from our emotional relationship with money, to investing and planning for retirement. The book is aimed at 20- and 30-somethings who are dealing with both paying off debt, and beginning to plan for their retirement.

2. The Automatic Millionaire: A Powerful One-Step Plan To Live And Finish Rich, by David Bach

Finishing rich is sometimes more important than living rich. This is something that is often overlooked by Gen Z’s and millennials who are too busy Instagramming pictures of their $20 avo toast. The Automatic Millionaire focuses on the importance of automating your savings and investment habits. According to the author, the secret to success is setting up a cash-flow system that prioritizes what matters to you, and takes into account all those little, hidden expenses.

3. Rich Dad, Poor Dad, by Robert T. Kiyosaki

This 1997 classic doesn’t tell you how to save money while avoiding junk food and Starbucks, but rather how to build successful businesses that will create passive income for you. With an updated 2017 version, 20 years since it was first published, this read is one of the bestselling personal finance books ever.

