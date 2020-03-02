Travel

You Can Charge Your Devices (Faster) In More Than 200 Countries with This $25 Adapter

Don't get stuck without a charger abroad.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Traveling the world for business? Then you know what a pain it can be if you forget to bring an adapter to charge your phone. Nobody wants to be on the floor at a trade show in Barcelona only to realize their smartphone is about to die and they don't have an effective means to charge. This World Travel Plug Adapter comes with six attachments so you'll never have to worry about charging abroad again.

This set has a three-pin grounded connection and a flexible attachment system that works for virtually every outlet in the world. With two USB inputs, two USA outlets, plus an adapter system, you can charge up to four devices at once anywhere in the world. The six included plug attachments (A, B, C, E/F, G, I) are compatible in more than 200 countries, while the grounded connection protects electronics from voltage surges and spikes. Plus, this handy adapter fits easily in your pocket or bag while you're traveling.

The best part is that one of those USB connectors is equipped with QC 3.0 technology, which means it will charge up your phone significantly faster than a typical adapter — so you can get back to work or vacationing faster than ever.

This Amazon's choice product has earned itself 4.7 out of 5 stars on over 1,000 reviews, so you can rest assured it's a good choice. Normally $34.99, you can save 28% off the World Travel Plug Adapter and six attachments when you buy it for $24.99 today.

