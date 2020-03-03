Online Courses

Become a Technical Founder With This End-to-End Online Developer Training

The first step to becoming a successful entrepreneur? Learning how to build products yourself.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Become a Technical Founder With This End-to-End Online Developer Training
Image credit: Max Duzij
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are technical and business skills important for starting a company? Of course they are. But in an analysis done for the Harvard Business Review, it found that young companies with "technical founders who quickly hire businesspeople" are most likely to succeed.

Maybe you find their arguments compelling, or maybe you don't. But it's not hard to argue that technical skills will certainly help your career, whether you're starting a new company or simply a new career. Learning to code can be one of the smartest investments of your life. "Full stack developers" is the term for coders who can create a product from back-end to front-end, making them extremely valuable assets. Want to become one? The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle can help.

This nine-course, 50-hour bundle packs an extensive amount of training that will help you build apps, websites, and products from end-to-end. With instruction from top instructors like Rob Percival (Udemy's #1 top-rated instructor) and John Elder (creator of one of the web's first advertising networks), you'll learn to code from the absolute best. Courses include front-end training in designing web elements using HTML and PHP and back-end training navigating servers and handling data using SQL and Python. You'll learn how to build apps using popular, powerful languages like C# and Angular and, before you know it, you'll have the skills needed to create a complete web app.

Whether you plan to code for a living, or want to earn the title of "technical founder", this training has what you need. The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle is just $38.99 now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Online Courses

15 Free Online Business Courses You Can Take From Harvard, Yale, MIT and Other Amazing Schools

Online Courses

How to Make an Online Course That Actually Makes Money

Success

8 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep