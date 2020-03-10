Launch a Six-Figure Career as a Growth Marketer with This $30 Training

This digital marketing bundle shows you how to leverage the most popular digital marketing channels.

Maybe you've looked into hiring a growth marketer, and shied away at the cost, but want to learn the skills to get your business off the ground. Maybe you're ready for a career change and hear growth marketers are in-demand. Or maybe you have no absolutely no idea what the buzzy term "growth marketing" even means, but you're here to learn. However you've arrived here, you're in the right place.

In the information age, there is more content to consume than ever. For consumers, that's great. For brands, it means it's exceedingly difficult to reach new audiences and grow a presence online. That's why growth marketers earn more than $100,000/year according to Indeed. They build a brand's reputation and help it scale its online business by utilizing data-driven techniques. They work fast and they work with many, many platforms and tools. If you want to dive into this expansive world, the Dynamic Digital Marketing Manager Bundle is a great place to start.

Across six courses and 26 hours of content, you'll cover some of today's most important marketing channels. You'll learn how to create compelling Facebook Ads and build a YouTube channel from the ground up to reach more audiences with more creative content. In one course, you'll learn how to build unique sales funnels on Instagram and build account lists to bolster your marketing efforts. Most importantly, you'll discover how to take a holistic approach to digital marketing by stepping back to develop a broad, omni-channel marketing strategy that provides value to both consumers and your brand. And like an good growth marketer, you'll learn to use these tools to add to the bottom line, and do it fast.

