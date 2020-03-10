Digital Marketing

Launch a Six-Figure Career as a Growth Marketer with This $30 Training

This digital marketing bundle shows you how to leverage the most popular digital marketing channels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Launch a Six-Figure Career as a Growth Marketer with This $30 Training
Image credit: Headway
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Maybe you've looked into hiring a growth marketer, and shied away at the cost, but want to learn the skills to get your business off the ground. Maybe you're ready for a career change and hear growth marketers are in-demand. Or maybe you have no absolutely no idea what the buzzy term "growth marketing" even means, but you're here to learn. However you've arrived here, you're in the right place.

In the information age, there is more content to consume than ever. For consumers, that's great. For brands, it means it's exceedingly difficult to reach new audiences and grow a presence online. That's why growth marketers earn more than $100,000/year according to Indeed. They build a brand's reputation and help it scale its online business by utilizing data-driven techniques. They work fast and they work with many, many platforms and tools. If you want to dive into this expansive world, the Dynamic Digital Marketing Manager Bundle is a great place to start.

Across six courses and 26 hours of content, you'll cover some of today's most important marketing channels. You'll learn how to create compelling Facebook Ads and build a YouTube channel from the ground up to reach more audiences with more creative content. In one course, you'll learn how to build unique sales funnels on Instagram and build account lists to bolster your marketing efforts. Most importantly, you'll discover how to take a holistic approach to digital marketing by stepping back to develop a broad, omni-channel marketing strategy that provides value to both consumers and your brand. And like an good growth marketer, you'll learn to use these tools to add to the bottom line, and do it fast.

The Dynamic Digital Marketing Manager Bundle's six courses are on sale for just $5/each at $29.99

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing Hacks for 2020

Digital Marketing

Start Building a Brighter Future Through a Digital Marketing Side Hustle

Digital Marketing

Learn How to Leverage Top Online Marketing Channels in Less Than Eight Hours