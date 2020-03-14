The Executive Selection: Brioni Spring/Summer 2020

Having trained under some of fashion's greats like Berluti's Haider Ackermann, Lanvin's Lucas Ossendrijver, and Louis Vuitton's Kim Jones, Austrian designer Norbert Stumpfl is showing off his expertise by creating a refined wardrobe for the Brioni Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Exuding confidence and luxury, the line shows off the signature DNA of the Italian house, which came into being way back in 1945. Be it formalwear or eveningwear, leisure or travel, there’s plenty to like amongst the finely tailored and detailed pieces, which can also be combined and layered.

For days when you feel the warm months ahead but still feel the occasional cold breeze, we’re eyeing the unlined blazers made in the lightest wools, though the printed navy silk blazer has a particular appeal as well. With the color palette including the warm hues of browns, beiges, and neutrals, as well as shades of lilac, dark green, midnight blue, and black, there’s something here for everyone.

