Entrepreneur Café

The Executive Selection: Brioni Spring/Summer 2020

Having trained under some of fashion's greats like Berluti's Haider Ackermann, Lanvin's Lucas Ossendrijver, and Louis Vuitton's Kim Jones, Austrian designer Norbert Stumpfl is showing off his expertise by creating a refined wardrobe for the Brioni Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Brioni Spring/Summer 2020
Image credit: Brioni
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having trained under some of fashion’s greats like Berluti’s Haider Ackermann, Lanvin’s Lucas Ossendrijver, and Louis Vuitton’s Kim Jones, Austrian designer Norbert Stumpfl is showing off his expertise by creating a refined wardrobe for the Brioni Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Exuding confidence and luxury, the line shows off the signature DNA of the Italian house, which came into being way back in 1945. Be it formalwear or eveningwear, leisure or travel, there’s plenty to like amongst the finely tailored and detailed pieces, which can also be combined and layered.

For days when you feel the warm months ahead but still feel the occasional cold breeze, we’re eyeing the unlined blazers made in the lightest wools, though the printed navy silk blazer has a particular appeal as well. With the color palette including the warm hues of browns, beiges, and neutrals, as well as shades of lilac, dark green, midnight blue, and black, there’s something here for everyone. 

Related: Five UAE Homegrown Fashion Labels You Should Follow

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Culture

Why Hustle Culture Might Be Toxic to Your Business

Culture

Why Trust Is the Key Ingredient for Team Chemistry

Culture

How a Culture of Collegiality and Teamwork Help These Law Partners Succeed