Cooking

Self-Quarantined? It's Time to Learn to Cook with Instant Pot.

The Amazon best-seller will help you eat well while working from home.
Image credit: Amazon
Contributor
2 min read
As social distancing sweeps the globe, more and more companies are sending their employees home, grocery stores are getting picked over. Avoiding takeout is an important element of self-quarantining against coronavirus. But if you aren’t such a great cook, you’re bound to get tired of frozen meals in no time.

But as you’ve likely heard, you don’t have to be a great cook to make delicious, healthy meals with an Instant Pot. This Amazon Best Seller is one of the most innovative appliances to grace the kitchen and right now, it’s more affordable than ever at $79.95.

The Instant Pot combines seven appliances into one. You get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer in one countertop device. A single pot can prepare a meal for a family of six in as little as 15 minutes, with a wealth of simple recipes available on the web.

The secret is in the pressure sealing lid, which allows you to cook meals two to three times faster than traditional methods while retaining more of your food’s nutrients. Plus, all of Instant Pot’s components are dishwasher safe, making cleanup simple.

Instant Pot makes cooking delicious, healthy food easier than ever — even if you have no idea what you’re doing. And that’s exactly what we all need right now, agreed? Score $20 off the Instant Pot when you buy it today for $79.95.

