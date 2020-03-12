Crisis Management

Coronavirus Propels Millions of People to Work Remotely

COVID-19 has advanced remote work and online education sectors overnight.
Image credit: andresr | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder of Globalcareer.io, Author of Global Career Book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

COVID-19 (coronavirus) is impacting the world’s population in a multitude of ways, and many of the long-term changes it will induce to our society will not be immediately apparent. Although these are uncertain times, some of these changes will be positive, especially with regard to remote work and online education. For years, these two industries have been increasing at a steady rate, but now businesses everywhere are testing out remote work for employees and clients. Millions of people around the world are getting firsthand telecommuting experience that will soon make a way of life thought of as futuristic our everyday reality. Here are eight ways the coronavirus will make remote work more popular and accelerate online education trends.

1. This Situation Will Have Many Unforeseen Impacts

Although there is still much left to study and learn about the pandemic, it is essential that we prepare for its long-term impacts, especially as worldwide quarantine and lockdown trends continue. We don't know what all the effects will be, but we do know they will be enormous.

2. The Longer the Pandemic Lasts, the More People Will Work and Study Online 

Many people who have long been accustomed to physically commuting to work are now working remotely, either for the first time or on a new full-time basis. It will be natural for some people to continue working and studying online.

3. Employers Will Likely Increase Remote Work Opportunities

The main shortage of remote jobs has always been from the supply side. There was already huge demand from job seekers, and with many employers being forced to let employees work remotely, it will only continue. This transition will greatly level off the supply and demand for remote jobs. Therefore, we can expect the number of online jobs to increase in as many industries as possible.

4. Remote Work Will Be Seen More Positively

COVID-19 has led to many employees' first long-term remote work experience. If they demonstrate that they can increase their productivity, there will be no reason to stop working remotely, especially in large corporations.

5. Lower Overheads and Reduced Costs for Everyone

This experience shows how much time and money you can save when you do not have to commute to the office every day. Households could consolidate cars and all of the expenses that come with them. Receiving an education online usually requires a much lower investment compared to attending a physical university campus. Reduced maintenance, office space and other utilities would dramatically lower the overheads required to maintain a school or business, and all parties involved will enjoy the extra savings. 

6. Scaling Remotely Will Be Much Easier

One of the great alternatives to building a remote workforce or online university is the potential to scale at a much faster rate. There is no need to wait for a huge office space to be constructed or a new campus to be built, so remote educational institutions and businesses can grow much faster and much easier compared to their traditional counterparts.

7. Universities Were Quick to Make the Transition

Although we cannot be certain of all the ramifications of the changes we are witnessing, we can predict that more classes will be transitioned to online-only. Universities will have to continue to adapt or face failure.

8. Safety, Happiness and Balance Are Key

Online classes and remote work both allow much more flexibility in day-to-day life. This improved work-life balance will inevitably lead to an increased level of happiness for the majority of the workforce.


 

