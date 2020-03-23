How to Make Work-From-Home Meetings Productive? Start With This Tool.

Stay connected while out of the office.

March 23, 2020 2 min read

Just because most of the world is working from home doesn't mean business is grinding to a halt. You still need to meet with team members and discuss ongoing initiatives. In fact, action-oriented, efficient meetings are more essential than ever with less opportunity to meet in person. As such, you need a meeting tool that will keep you on task and action-oriented.

Enter Pinstriped.

Pinstriped was designed to eliminate the pointless meeting. Schedule a meeting, prepare an agenda, and Pinstriped will streamline the entire process, raising agenda items, recording actions and decisions, and letting you share content and action items with individuals in just a click. It's a simple way to ensure everyone knows what they're doing when they leave the meeting while keeping it flowing efficiently. You can organize content in talking points, files, links, decisions, and action items and edit them as they change throughout the meeting. Afterward, you can follow up on individual action items and decisions with just a couple of clicks.

And you don't need to take our word for it. Pinstriped has been featured in The Next Web, Lifehacker, and Product Hunt as one of the top meeting tools on the market.