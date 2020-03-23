Meetings

How to Make Work-From-Home Meetings Productive? Start With This Tool.

Stay connected while out of the office.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Make Work-From-Home Meetings Productive? Start With This Tool.
Image credit: LinkedIn Sales Navigator
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just because most of the world is working from home doesn't mean business is grinding to a halt. You still need to meet with team members and discuss ongoing initiatives. In fact, action-oriented, efficient meetings are more essential than ever with less opportunity to meet in person. As such, you need a meeting tool that will keep you on task and action-oriented.

Enter Pinstriped.

Pinstriped was designed to eliminate the pointless meeting. Schedule a meeting, prepare an agenda, and Pinstriped will streamline the entire process, raising agenda items, recording actions and decisions, and letting you share content and action items with individuals in just a click. It's a simple way to ensure everyone knows what they're doing when they leave the meeting while keeping it flowing efficiently. You can organize content in talking points, files, links, decisions, and action items and edit them as they change throughout the meeting. Afterward, you can follow up on individual action items and decisions with just a couple of clicks.

And you don't need to take our word for it. Pinstriped has been featured in The Next Web, Lifehacker, and Product Hunt as one of the top meeting tools on the market. A lifetime subscription to a premium plan is currently available for $29.99. Get an extra 15% off with promo code "FLASHSAVE15" for a limited time. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Meetings

Survey: Here's How U.S. Workers Really Feel About Meetings

Meetings

Organize Your Office More Efficiently With This Room-Booking Solution

Meetings

Make Screencasting for Demos and Meetings a Dream with HyperCam 5