Coronavirus

Staying at Home will Reduce Expected Coronavirus Cases by 62%: ICMR

The study shows that early intervention and strict adherence to social distancing can contain the number of cases and minimize burden on healthcare facilities
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Staying at Home will Reduce Expected Coronavirus Cases by 62%: ICMR
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India may have the solution to reduce coronavirus pandemic from spreading further—stay at home.

Social distancing measures can reduce the overall expected cases in the country by 62 per cent, shows a study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a government health research body.

 “Strictly implemented social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent, thus “flattening” the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions,” the study says.

Based on mathematical modelling devised from initial understanding of the spread of Covid-19 infection, the study lays importance on the difference early intervention can make in preventing the virus from spreading far and wide.

“The mathematical modeling done by ICMR suggests that entry screening of travellers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks,” it stated.

The study takes two scenarios—optimistic scenario and pessimistic scenario—to evaluate the effectiveness of early intervention. Under the former, the reproducing number (Ro), which means the number of people an infected person is likely to infect, is 1.5, whereas in a pessimistic scenario Ro is 4.5.

In the ‘optimistic’ scenario, assuming that even if 50 per cent of people showing symptoms are quarantined, which mean screened and tested, within three days of developing symptoms, it would reduce the number of cases by 62 per cent.

In contrast, in a ‘pessimistic’ scenario, the projected impact of such an intervention on reducing new cases will be much lower at 2 per cent.

Source: ICMR Study

The study clearly shows that timely intervention and adhering to strict social distancing can contain the number of cases and minimize burden on healthcare facilities.

In a preventive measure, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25. Reiterating the importance of social distancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nobody should step out of their homes in these 21 days no matter what to stop the spread of the virus.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: MyGate Partners With E-Commerce Firms For Contactless Deliveries

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: India Under Unprecedented 21-Day Lockdown

Coronavirus

GST Filing Date Extended, Late Penalty Waived for Businesses Amid Coronavirus Crisis