Coronavirus

Coronavirus: MyGate Partners With E-Commerce Firms For Contactless Deliveries

The start-up has attempted to replace human interaction with alert calls as the number of positive cases in India continue to rise
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Coronavirus: MyGate Partners With E-Commerce Firms For Contactless Deliveries
Image credit: Image Credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
A Note From The Editor
Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download from The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine.
Take the Survey »

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As social distancing has become increasingly important in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak, MyGate has partnered with Swiggy, Zomato, Licious, Grofers, Dunzo and other leading e-commerce companies to enable contactless deliveries of essential services. The company’s leave-at-gate feature has been made available to all the 1.5 million homes on its platform. Over 7,000 gated communities on MyGate can now also elect to make it mandatory for their residents to pick up parcels at the gate.

“Contactless deliveries are an extremely important practice right now, and we’re honored to enable safer deliveries for our users and the lakhs of delivery executives who allow Indian households to retain a degree of normalcy during these testing times,” said Vijay Arisetty, chief executive officer & co-founder of MyGate, in a statement.

The company said this is in response to the change in behavior at both ends of the delivery process, as residents and delivery executives seek to maintain social distance to the maximum extent possible. Even prior to the Janta Curfew on Sunday, a significant shift was noticed in user behavior over collection of home deliveries at communities where the feature was already in use.

Over the seven days, the leave-at-gate feature saw a 3.5x increase in usage. The utility of this feature has previously been used by residents only to receive parcels while away from home.

How It Works

When a delivery person seeks entry to an apartment, a resident is given an option to leave the parcel at the gate. If the option is selected, the guard must click a picture of the package and have it dropped off at a secure spot. At the same time, a 6-digit pass code is given to the resident. The resident can later simply share the 6-digit code for secure collection of the parcel.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Staying at Home will Reduce Expected Coronavirus Cases by 62%: ICMR

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: India Under Unprecedented 21-Day Lockdown

Coronavirus

GST Filing Date Extended, Late Penalty Waived for Businesses Amid Coronavirus Crisis