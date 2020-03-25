GoFundMe Creates Small Business Relief Initiative for Companies Affected by Coronavirus

Is your business (or a business you love) struggling? Help it through this tough time with a GoFundMe.

March 25, 2020 3 min read

Thousands, if not millions, of businesses across America have already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why GoFundMe created its Coronavirus Small Business Relief Initiative, which the company claims “is intended to support our friends and neighbors at local businesses facing financial loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. Make a difference today by donating or starting a small business fundraiser.”

So, if you own a business, it might be time to set up a GoFundMe that can help. If you love a local company that’s struggling right now, you can check the website to see whether you can donate or whether you might be able to start a GoFundMe for that business. If you’re simply in a giving mood, here are three businesses asking for donations right now.

1. Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund (Seattle)

"As we all come to terms with the health crisis here in Seattle," write fundraising organizers Jessica Tousignant and Candace Whitney Morris, "our vibrant and essential hospitality industry workers are also staring down the possibility of economic catastrophe. Seattle hospitality workers currently have the ability to apply for full or partial unemployment, and our city is working to pass a ban on evictions during this time."

This fund is intended for Seattle-based workers whose hours have been cut due to the crisis and are not otherwise being compensated.

2. Lettuce Employee Emergency Relief Fund (Chicago)

"Instead of supporting us," write Lettuce co-founders and siblings RJ, Jerrod and Molly Melman, who were previously featured on Entrepreneur. "We would prefer that you help support all of our amazing employees that need the most assistance during the crisis. Our team has set up The Lettuce Entertain You Employee Emergency Relief Fund to contribute to the financial support of our Lettuce team members during this national health emergency. Our family has set aside $1 million to get this fund started."

3. Miami Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (Miami)

This fund's focus is, according to GoFundMe organizers Felix Bendersky and Soraya Kilgore, "raising awareness and funds to provide grants to full-time restaurant workers in Miami-Dade County who are dependent on hourly wages (plus many who rely on tips) to cover basic living expenses and provide for their families."

Bendersky and Kilgore say they want to provide "$250 grants to as many qualifying grantees as possible with 100% of donations (less GoFundMe standard fees) going directly to those affected."

These businesses are, of course, just the tip of the iceberg: there are already more than 100,000 entries in the GoFundMe Coronavirus Small Business Relief Initiative. Take a look here to find the rest.