Plex Makes Live TV Free for 3 Months

You'll just need an antenna to watch through the app.
Image credit: Plex
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Endgadget

Plex is joining the chorus of companies handing out freebies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The media-app makers are offering their Live TV feature free to all users for three months through June 30. You'll still need a tuner and an over-the-air antenna, but you won't need a Plex Pass to watch channels through any of the company's apps.

Related: Shows to Binge During the Pandemic That Aren't 'Breaking Bad' or 'Fleabag'

There are some catches. The free access doesn't include DVR functionality. You'll also only receive guide data for 48 hours of programming versus the two weeks of a Plex Pass subscriber. This is as much about pitching subscriptions as it is supporting the community. Nonetheless, it might be appreciated if you've run out of on-demand shows to watch while you're stuck at home.

