Tata Sons and Tata Trusts Pledge INR 1,500 crore To Fight Covid-19

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have collectively pledged a total of INR 1,500 crore towards country’s fight against the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The philanthropic institute Tata Trusts, chaired by Ratan Tata, has earmarked INR 500 crore to procure medical equipments, set up treatment facilities and train health workers, while Tata Sons has committed an additional INR 1,000 crore support.

Ratan Tata made the announcement on Twitter along with attaching the official statement from Tata Trusts that read: “The Tata Trusts continue their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities, and is committing INR 500 crore for:

Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel

Respiratory systems for treating coronavirus patients

Testing kits for per capita testing

Setting up modular treatment facilities

Training of health workers and general public”

Expressing his concern over the potential threat the pandemic poses to the world, Tata said, “The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action… In this exceptionally period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.”

A few hours later, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons announced the additional support towards COVID-19 and related activities. “We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr Tata and would be fully supporting the initiatives, and work in collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group.”

Apart from monetary support, Tata Sons is also planning to manufacture ventilators.

Tata Group is the latest conglomerate to join India Inc’s contribution towards country’s fight against the pandemic.

Anil Agarwal

The executive chairman of Vedanta Resources, has committed INR 100 crore to fight the pandemic.

Anand Mahindra

The Mahindra foundation will create a fund to back small businesses and the self-employed hit due the coronavirus outbreak. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, pledged 100 per cent of his salary to it. Additionally, he proposed to make ventilators in the company’s manufacturing units and offered to convert Mahindra Holiday Resorts into temporary quarantine facilities.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has donated INR 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and stepped up its production capacities to produce 1 lakh face masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipments (PPEs), such as suits and garments, for healthworkers.

Additionally, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, managed by the CSR arm of the group has set up a 100-bed centre at Seven Hills hospital, Mumbai and offered to set up quarantine facilities. The Reliance Foundation in partnership with NGOs will provide free meals to people across cities whose livelihood has been hit by the lockdown.