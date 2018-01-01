Alex Iskold

Alex Iskold

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Investor, Managing Director of Techstars in NYC

Alex Iskold is the managing director of Techstars in New York City. Previously Iskold was founder/CEO of GetGlue (acquired by i.tv), founder/CEO of Information Laboratory (acquired by IBM) and chief architect at DataSynapse (acquired by TIBCO). An engineer by training, Iskold has deep passion and appreciation for startups, digital products and elegant code. He likes running, yoga, complex systems, Murakami books and red wine -- not necessarily in that order and not necessarily all together. He actively blogs about startups and venture capital at http://alexiskold.net.

More From Alex Iskold

The Tried-and-True Process for Getting Investors to Give You a Straight Answer
Fundraising

The Tried-and-True Process for Getting Investors to Give You a Straight Answer

You want to hear "yes,'' and you will survive hearing "no,'' but you can't work with a "maybe'' that never ends.
4 min read
7 Things That Define Exceptional Founding Teams
Startups

7 Things That Define Exceptional Founding Teams

When a business is launched, every member of the team is crucial to success. Picking those people is the founders primary job.
6 min read
Raise More Capital When You Can
Fundraising

Raise More Capital When You Can

Investors and founders both sense the venture funding pool is drying up. If you're raising money, take every dollar you can when you can.
4 min read
10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck
Pitching Investors

10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck

No deck is perfect but the good ones all succinctly tell investors what they need to know to make a decision.
3 min read
Be Meticulous About Your Investor Funnel to Achieve Funding Success
Fundraising

Be Meticulous About Your Investor Funnel to Achieve Funding Success

Persuading investors is a long process of getting their attention, then their enthusiasm. It helps to be methodical.
3 min read
Before Asking to Meet an Investor Know Why the Investor Should Talk to You
Pitching Investors

Before Asking to Meet an Investor Know Why the Investor Should Talk to You

Asking for an introduction to an investor without explaining why the investor will be interested reflects very poorly on you.
3 min read
How Much Capital Should You Raise?
Startup Funding

How Much Capital Should You Raise?

Investors don't care about your 'burn.' What they care about is your next milestone.
5 min read
If You Aren't Thinking Mobile First, You're Doing It Wrong
Mobile Apps

If You Aren't Thinking Mobile First, You're Doing It Wrong

To be truly mobile-friendly, you need to think mobile first from the ground up. Use these five tips.
5 min read
Why Sending a Deck to an Investor Before a First Meeting Is a Bad Idea
Investors

Why Sending a Deck to an Investor Before a First Meeting Is a Bad Idea

Instead, here's what you should do when you're seeking capital.
4 min read
How to Make Your Startup Introduction Email Simple, Clear and Awesome
Email Marketing

How to Make Your Startup Introduction Email Simple, Clear and Awesome

The first impression is everything -- even via email. Here are tips to get it right.
3 min read
What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding
Funding Secrets

What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding

Having just raised $7.8 million in a Series A round, founder Liz Wessel shares what she learned from the experience.
7 min read
5 Elements That Shape the Core of a Strong Startup
Startup Basics

5 Elements That Shape the Core of a Strong Startup

Vision, values, product and engineering, feedback loops and resilience need to be in shape in order for your business to survive.
3 min read
The 7 Sources of Startup Capital
Investors

The 7 Sources of Startup Capital

From loans from friends and family to billion-dollar mega venture capital firms, here are some quick tips on how to approach each.
6 min read
You May Have an Awesome Product, But It Won't Mean Much Without a Marketing Plan
Marketing

You May Have an Awesome Product, But It Won't Mean Much Without a Marketing Plan

A great marketing plan is simple and thoughtful. It starts by recognizing that one launch, one day, one event may not be enough to lead to a critical mass of adoption.
7 min read
Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?
Product Development

Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?

A great MVP isn't only simple, it is also sufficient. It embodies the solution to the problem, or an elegant approximation to a solution that is good enough.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.