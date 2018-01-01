Alex Iskold is the managing director of Techstars in New York City. Previously Iskold was founder/CEO of GetGlue (acquired by i.tv), founder/CEO of Information Laboratory (acquired by IBM) and chief architect at DataSynapse (acquired by TIBCO). An engineer by training, Iskold has deep passion and appreciation for startups, digital products and elegant code. He likes running, yoga, complex systems, Murakami books and red wine -- not necessarily in that order and not necessarily all together. He actively blogs about startups and venture capital at http://alexiskold.net.
Fundraising
The Tried-and-True Process for Getting Investors to Give You a Straight Answer
You want to hear "yes,'' and you will survive hearing "no,'' but you can't work with a "maybe'' that never ends.
Startups
7 Things That Define Exceptional Founding Teams
When a business is launched, every member of the team is crucial to success. Picking those people is the founders primary job.
Fundraising
Raise More Capital When You Can
Investors and founders both sense the venture funding pool is drying up. If you're raising money, take every dollar you can when you can.
Pitching Investors
10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck
No deck is perfect but the good ones all succinctly tell investors what they need to know to make a decision.
Fundraising
Be Meticulous About Your Investor Funnel to Achieve Funding Success
Persuading investors is a long process of getting their attention, then their enthusiasm. It helps to be methodical.
Pitching Investors
Before Asking to Meet an Investor Know Why the Investor Should Talk to You
Asking for an introduction to an investor without explaining why the investor will be interested reflects very poorly on you.
Startup Funding
How Much Capital Should You Raise?
Investors don't care about your 'burn.' What they care about is your next milestone.
Mobile Apps
If You Aren't Thinking Mobile First, You're Doing It Wrong
To be truly mobile-friendly, you need to think mobile first from the ground up. Use these five tips.
Investors
Why Sending a Deck to an Investor Before a First Meeting Is a Bad Idea
Instead, here's what you should do when you're seeking capital.
Email Marketing
How to Make Your Startup Introduction Email Simple, Clear and Awesome
The first impression is everything -- even via email. Here are tips to get it right.
Funding Secrets
What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding
Having just raised $7.8 million in a Series A round, founder Liz Wessel shares what she learned from the experience.
Startup Basics
5 Elements That Shape the Core of a Strong Startup
Vision, values, product and engineering, feedback loops and resilience need to be in shape in order for your business to survive.
Investors
The 7 Sources of Startup Capital
From loans from friends and family to billion-dollar mega venture capital firms, here are some quick tips on how to approach each.
Marketing
You May Have an Awesome Product, But It Won't Mean Much Without a Marketing Plan
A great marketing plan is simple and thoughtful. It starts by recognizing that one launch, one day, one event may not be enough to lead to a critical mass of adoption.
Product Development
Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?
A great MVP isn't only simple, it is also sufficient. It embodies the solution to the problem, or an elegant approximation to a solution that is good enough.