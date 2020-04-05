Learning

Here's the Secret to Absorbing Key Ideas from Stacks of Business Books Every Year

Image credit: Chris Benson
Contributor
2 min read
It's important for entrepreneurs to stay abreast of the trends, topics, and ideas being shared in the world of business. How else can you keep up with the evolving world around you? Of course, that also means you have to devote time to read. But with a business to run, a family to cater to, and all of your other personal obligations, it can be hard to find time to read. Fortunately, Soundview Executive Book Summaries® exists.

Each year, 1,200 business books hit the bookshelf. Soundview aims to source out the truly great ones and extract the best, most compelling ideas. Soundview has been working with leading book publishers and best-selling authors for more than 40 years to deliver the best business ideas, concepts, and trends via easily digestible text or audio summaries. When you subscribe, you get 18 or 19 assets—including summaries, webinars, or newsletters—and every month Soundview adds seven new assets.

Used at Nike, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, and more, Inc.com says Soundview is where "some of the best business minds get their information."

If you're trying to use more time at home to stay informed and on top of the business world, this is a great place to start. A one-year subscription to Soundview Executive Book Summaries® is typically $99 but you can save 49 percent when you register for $49.99 today.

