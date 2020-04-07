Design

This Could Be a Secret Weapon for New Freelance Designers Looking to Land Clients

Take on fake clients and practice your skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Could Be a Secret Weapon for New Freelance Designers Looking to Land Clients
Image credit: Theme Photos
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Standing out online is difficult even for the largest, most well-known companies. For small businesses, it can be an enormous pain to reach new audiences and build brand recognition. That's why they're always looking for qualified designers to help them brand.

If you're an aspiring designer who is new to the trade, delivering new work to new clients can be daunting. But it's a whole lot less so when you've had the preparation of FakeClients.

FakeClients is an easy-to-use tool for new designers to practice their design skills in a virtual context. Using the logo design brief generator, you can create fake prompts that a client may ask for, and then design them yourself from scratch. As you use these prompts to practice, you'll strengthen your portfolio and be better prepared for job interviews. There is an enormous amount of potential combinations, ensuring that no two prompts are the same. You can work with as many fake clients as you'd like, going through the entire design process to get as much practice as you possibly can. When you're done with a prompt, you can add it to your portfolio or share it for feedback from the FakeClients community.

Find out why FakeClients was a #5 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Right now, a lifetime subscription is just $19.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Design

This Site Uses AI to Build Your Business a Logo for $19

Design

If You're In Need of a New Logo for Your Business, You Should Know About This $40 Tool

Design

This Pocket-Size Device Makes Color Matching Easy Wherever You Are