This Could Be a Secret Weapon for New Freelance Designers Looking to Land Clients

April 7, 2020 2 min read

Standing out online is difficult even for the largest, most well-known companies. For small businesses, it can be an enormous pain to reach new audiences and build brand recognition. That's why they're always looking for qualified designers to help them brand.

If you're an aspiring designer who is new to the trade, delivering new work to new clients can be daunting. But it's a whole lot less so when you've had the preparation of FakeClients.

FakeClients is an easy-to-use tool for new designers to practice their design skills in a virtual context. Using the logo design brief generator, you can create fake prompts that a client may ask for, and then design them yourself from scratch. As you use these prompts to practice, you'll strengthen your portfolio and be better prepared for job interviews. There is an enormous amount of potential combinations, ensuring that no two prompts are the same. You can work with as many fake clients as you'd like, going through the entire design process to get as much practice as you possibly can. When you're done with a prompt, you can add it to your portfolio or share it for feedback from the FakeClients community.

