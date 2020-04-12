Computer monitors

The Second Monitor Your Work-From-Home Office Desperately Needs Is On Sale

Make WFH efficient with more desktop space.
Image credit: Mobile Pixels
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nothing improves your productivity quite like working from two screens at the same time. If you had two screens at the office, but only your laptop at home in quarantine, your productivity may be suffering. But rather than picking up a desktop monitor that takes up a lot of space, it's a smart idea to invest in something a little more versatile. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor gives your laptop a second screen anywhere, and it's available in The Entrepreneur Store for $179.35 with discount code at checkout. That's a nice discount off the normal cost of $249.99.

This ultra-portable dual-screen laptop accessory is the perfect tool for boosting productivity even when things return to normal (think work travel). For starters, it's compatible with every laptop and incredibly easy to use. Simply attach the accessory to the back of your laptop, slide the second screen in on either side, and connect with the included USB cable. In a matter of seconds, you'll be up and running with two screens, setting yourself up to make the most of your work session — and that's all before your cup of coffee is even ready to drink. Having a second screen will improve your ability to multitask, boosting productivity by up to 50 percent and empowering you to complete tasks efficiently wherever and whenever you choose to work. 

On top of that, this ultra-portable accessory makes working on the go seamless thanks to its cutting-edge design. Whether it's reviewing a marketing video, working on a client's logo, or simply checking your email on a break, you get to enjoy sharp, clear graphics with its 1080p screen. Plus, it gives you the flexibility to adapt to any setting with its 270-degree rotation. Last but not least, this second screen makes it convenient to lead meetings and present data with a built-in 180-degree presentation mode. Rather than just seeing the back of your laptop, clients, prospective partners, or team members will instead see the second screen, which is perfect for keeping others' attention and guiding a meeting effectively. It's no wonder why this accessory has a 4.1/5 star rating on Amazon from close to 400 reviews. 

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor gives your laptop a second screen anywhere. Pick it up today for just $179.35 with the discount code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout. 

