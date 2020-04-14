TV Producer-Turned-Novelist: 'I Was Tired of Producing Other People's Dreams'

April 14, 2020 1 min read

On this week's episode of Get a Real Job, I chat with my former co-worker and current pal Stephanie Storey about her life and times in the TV-producing trenches, as well as her fearless leap into becoming a full-time novelist. Stephanie talks all about the creation of her new book, Raphael, Painter in Rome, and gives a behind-the-scenes glance at working on shows like The Alec Baldwin Show, The Arsenio Hall Show and the Emmy-nominated The Writers’ Room for Sundance. (And luckily, she doesn't mention my ability to eat EVERYTHING on our show's craft services table on a daily basis.)

Hope you enjoy our conversation and get fired-up by Stephanie's enthusiasm to make things happen. Thanks for listening!

