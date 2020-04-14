Get a Real Job

TV Producer-Turned-Novelist: 'I Was Tired of Producing Other People's Dreams'

Stephanie Storey discusses her new novel, 'Raphael, Painter in Rome' and being Arsenio Hall's in-house cheerleader.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
TV Producer-Turned-Novelist: 'I Was Tired of Producing Other People's Dreams'
Image credit: Stephanie Storey
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

On this week's episode of Get a Real Job, I chat with my former co-worker and current pal Stephanie Storey about her life and times in the TV-producing trenches, as well as her fearless leap into becoming a full-time novelist. Stephanie talks all about the creation of her new book, Raphael, Painter in Romeand gives a behind-the-scenes glance at working on shows like The Alec Baldwin Show, The Arsenio Hall Show and the Emmy-nominated The Writers’ Room for Sundance. (And luckily, she doesn't mention my ability to eat EVERYTHING on our show's craft services table on a daily basis.) 

Hope you enjoy our conversation and get fired-up by Stephanie's enthusiasm to make things happen. Thanks for listening!

Related: How to Take Your Book Tour Online

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Get a Real Job

From Climbing Everest to Being Trapped on a Deserted Island: Confessions of a Serial Adventure

Get a Real Job

How a Navy SEAL Invented a Multi-Million Dollar Fitness Craze By Accident

Podcasts

ESPN's Jay Williams Raw and Unfiltered: 'I Should Have Lost My Job Multiple Times'