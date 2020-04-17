This $30 QuickBooks Course Can Help You Avoid Costly Accounting Mistakes
This two-course bundle covers both QuickBooks 2020 and QuickBooks 2020 Online, giving you a comprehensive education on how to use both. In the first course, you'll learn to navigate the QuickBooks 2020 interface, create a company file, and set up your chart of accounts. From there, you'll be able to process payroll and payroll taxes, create invoices, pay bills and purchase orders, and much more. You'll also be able to create reports that fully visualize your company's financial data.
In the QuickBooks 2020 Online Course, you'll discover Intuit's cloud accounting software. You'll go through some of the same processes, creating your company and setting up your chart of accounts before choosing settings and preferences that best suit your company. Then, you'll learn how to set up automations, journal entries, and other recurring items to automate aspects of your business. When it comes time for tax season, you'll be happy you got up to speed with QuickBooks Online to keep track of all your data.
QuickBooks has been helping entrepreneurs avoid costly bookkeeping mistakes for nearly three decades so you know you'll be in good hands. Now, you can learn how to use it properly in The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle, available for just $30.