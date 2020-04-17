Quickbooks

This $30 QuickBooks Course Can Help You Avoid Costly Accounting Mistakes

Learn QuickBooks today and save your company from costly accounting mistakes in the future.
Image credit: Polina Zimmerman
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Bad bookkeeping can cost businesses thousands of dollars every year and may even result in tax penalties that could cost additional thousands. For most entrepreneurs, that's a non-starter. You can't launch a successful business with sloppy bookkeeping and accounting practices. But, then again, you may not be able to afford a full-time accountant. That's why many businesses use Intuit's QuickBooks. This powerful program helps you automate much of your accounting and avoids calculation errors. And if you're tired of your part-time accountant letting you down, you can learn how to use it yourself in this online QuickBooks training.

This two-course bundle covers both QuickBooks 2020 and QuickBooks 2020 Online, giving you a comprehensive education on how to use both. In the first course, you'll learn to navigate the QuickBooks 2020 interface, create a company file, and set up your chart of accounts. From there, you'll be able to process payroll and payroll taxes, create invoices, pay bills and purchase orders, and much more. You'll also be able to create reports that fully visualize your company's financial data.

In the QuickBooks 2020 Online Course, you'll discover Intuit's cloud accounting software. You'll go through some of the same processes, creating your company and setting up your chart of accounts before choosing settings and preferences that best suit your company. Then, you'll learn how to set up automations, journal entries, and other recurring items to automate aspects of your business. When it comes time for tax season, you'll be happy you got up to speed with QuickBooks Online to keep track of all your data.

QuickBooks has been helping entrepreneurs avoid costly bookkeeping mistakes for nearly three decades so you know you'll be in good hands. Now, you can learn how to use it properly in The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle, available for just $30.

