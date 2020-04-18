Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Digel

For this season's collection by Digel, the focal point for the brand is in interchangeable individual garments for a comprehensive look.
Image credit: Digel
For this season’s collection by Digel, the focal point for the brand is in interchangeable individual garments for a comprehensive look. Jackets, waistcoats, and trousers are offered separately, and they can be matched for business and leisure looks. Their common factor? The checked, striped, and plain materials are all based on the same yarns, and perfectly attuned to each other.

For one, the checked jacket suits well with the striped waistcoats and plain-colored trousers. Digel plays with two different palettes that sets the tone: navy accents in smoky grey and cool blue, as well as light, feathery grey and bright beige ranging towards chocolate brown.

Linen is also evident in the collection, with comfort being an underlying characteristic of the brand. And once again, with Digel’s ethos being on “real life, than artificial constrictions,” the collection is portrayed not by professional models, but by renowned personalities, with this campaign’s focus being on New York architect Drew Seskunas. 

