Coronavirus: Wedding Planning In a Pandemic

April 21, 2020

Planning and executing a wedding is as stressful as it is exciting. From caterers to outfits to vendors, the list just does not end. Even just deciding who makes it to the guest list and who doesn’t can sometimes take ages.

Now imagine a scenario where every task is finally complete, but last-minute the wedding is unexpectedly postponed—all that planning, effort, and time wasted. That is exactly what has happened due to the coronavirus outbreak, with millions of couples all over the world in bouts of anxiety over postponing their wedding day.

The world needs to heal, and we have to give it time. But if you are engaged and set to be wed, this is an exciting time in your life, and it should be relished as well. Here are a few ideas on how to use your time productively.

Research and Research

With plenty of time in hand, look for what you want. The silver lining is you now have bonus time to perfect and include everything in your wedding that you might have missed out on earlier. Look for options and explore different ideas for your decor, make up, sangeet, and more.

New Designers?

Now is the time to help out smaller businesses. India is brimming with talented garment and jewelry designers across the nooks and corners of the country. From Jaipur to Kolkata, look for fresh designers who can help you build your wedding trousseau. Not only will you be encouraging their art, but you can save a bit of money too.

Scenario Mapping with Family and Friends

Why not discuss various possibilities with family and friends and share the load, instead of freaking out and taking all that stress on your shoulders? Talk about your concerns with close friends and family members and ask them what’s on their mind. Maybe consider trimming down the guest list, or moving the wedding to your home town. Talking about it with your partner will definitely relieve stress and make you feel lighter. After all, you both are in this together.

Review Paperwork

We recommend that all engaged couples review all official wedding paperwork. Read all your contracts carefully before you sign anything and if you have, reach out to your vendor and discuss your options. Ask for flexibility and understand mutually how you can best salvage the situation in the wake of a pandemic. Knowing your options will take away some uncertainty.

Wedding Insurance

If your wedding is more than two months away, now is a good time to look into wedding insurance in case the coronavirus forces more weddings to be canceled over the summer months. Don’t take chances.