12 Entrepreneurs Talk about Ways to Strike the Right Balance Between Work, Family and Other Interests

April 21, 2020 8 min read

We often think success is the result of the amount of time we put in. But in reality, it's about the quality of time rather than the quantity. We are so involved in our work that it often takes precedence over everything in our lives. Our desire to rise professionally is an addiction that often pushes other equations and factors aside.

Plus technology being more accessible than ever, we work around the clock. At times, it’s the client calling or at times the fear to lose on that extra bucks; the pressure to excel leads to compounding stress.

Simply put, work is like a crazy ball, no matter how many times you drop it and it bounces back. That's the gravity of work. However, your personal life is a sheer crystal ball. Drop it, see it getting ruptured or shattering completely. Relationship, health, friendship, peace of mind, once they are hit the hard surface the damage is irreversible.

Creating a harmonious balance is a tricky job. Keeping your work, emotions, happiness and mental requirements intact are critical. However, it is essential to improve your life. Of course, there is no perfect formula or a written book but life is about finding ways. Entrepreneur India spoke to people from different walks of life who shared how they strike the right equilibrium.

Unwind Yourself

"It is vital to take out time to unwind; even if it means involving in little things at home or simple outdoor activities. I am immensely passionate about hiking and being amidst nature. When I’m out there in the open, I completely disconnect digitally and enjoy being present in the moment. In my leisure time, I also enjoy imaging the celestial beauty of the universe and diving deep to discover astronomical secrets. On days when I’m home, painting and spending quality time with family is my ultimate therapy." - Varun Gera, CEO, and Founder of HealthAssure

Working Days & Exploring Evenings

“I try to take regular breaks from being physically present at the office. From time to time I will take a working vacation where I go to a different city and spend days working but the evenings exploring. I find that it helps me prioritize my work and avoid focusing on non-essential tasks. I religiously devote a couple of hours in the morning to hit the gym over any other commitments. I am also trying to take a week off each year where I completely disconnect from all my social apps and work communication.”- Ashwin Suresh, Founder of Pocket Aces

The Perfect Allocation

"Balancing between work, offbeat interest, and home isn't easy but it is manageable. The key is to give enough time to family, work and pursuing interests without feeling guilty. I miss my children when I am out but I know that my professional life is important too. Nothing is less or more so it’s just about finding out what is the perfect amount to allocate to each aspect without doing it a disservice. And somehow not being overwhelmed by it all! " - Neha Sethi, Co-Founder and Head Chef of Sweetish House Mafia

Unwind and Focus

"For me, I feel it’s no longer about work-life balance. It’s about work-life integration. My work and personal life tend to overlap quite a bit, just because of the nature of my job. I even get to pursue a lot of my “offbeat interests” thanks to my career. I get to travel, attend shows, meet interesting people and party! At home, I use the time to unwind and focus on myself (or at least I try!)"- Malini Agarwal - Founder and Creative Director MissMalini Entertainment

Me Hours

"It makes it extremely important to take a break to spend time with oneself. This leisure time is doing things that refresh you - family, pursuing your hobbies, friends or something as simple as watching your favorite show or reading a book. I make sure to give myself some 'me' hours to rejuvenate yourself after/ before work which also helps to focus better on work commitments and achieve goals faster." - Tanul Mishra, Founder & CEO, Afthonia Lab

To Juggle and Delegate

"As a working woman, mother & wife it’s not easy to balance all the roles. I believe in giving 100% of myself in everything I do and I can’t do something wholeheartedly if I don’t believe in it. I don’t believe I’m doing anything out of the ordinary. Everything I have learned I will credit to my mother; she’s taught me how to prioritize, how to delegate and where to direct my energies. You need to realize you can’t be everywhere at once, so you need to work at what is important. According to me, to successfully juggle everything you need to give yourself time too." - Divya Khosla Kumar, Actor, Producer, and Director

Create An Equilibrium:

“Prioritizing and delegating would be the two things that help maintain a clear work-life balance. Practical decision making at work and emotional attribution at home have helped me give my best to both my workplace and family life. Having a team that works efficiently on delegated tasks and working together has helped me conclude projects successfully. Between work and home I try my best to carve some time for myself to read, dance and travel which enriches me personally and refreshes my purpose both in personal and professional life. In the hyper digitally connected world, sometimes its difficult to manage the division, however with conscious habits and routines, one can create an equilibrium. And above everything, it is qualitative attention and care that brings the best to any area in life.”- Karishmma V Mangal - Director and Trustee Thakur International School Cambridge

It's About Prioritizing

"It’s all about prioritizing in most situations: There are days when work needs your utmost attention and then there are other days when personal life/home takes a front seat! But, to strike a perfect balance between everything, you plan! Planning helps me keep a little buffer if there’s a situation that needs firefighting. When you are a working woman, every minute is crucial — at work and home. One of the greatest lessons life has taught me is to say NO to things that don’t align with your priorities." - Namrata Sehgal, Art Director, The Experience Co

A Day Every Month

"When you are working for yourself, everything else takes a back seat. I think an understanding of family, especially an understanding partner makes it easier. Since my wife is also a pilot and co-founder of Flying Beast, it's easier for us to be in sync. Also, when work is a little slower, I try to spend as much time as possible with my family. Another great way to find time for your hobbies and home is to dedicate at least a day in a month just to them. Every month we both mark a day just for ourselves." - Gaurav Taneja, YouTuber, Nutritionist, Fitness Expert & Pilot

Courage, Confidence, and Commitment

“I strongly believe that the more you do, the more you can do. What’s important is “the action”. You don’t have to know it all. All you need is the courage, confidence, and commitment to defining your life. One has to learn to prioritize to strike that balance. You can’t be everywhere doing everything. Delegation is one of the keys to balance and achieve many things. Organizing is something that helps me plan my day. Decluttering is the essence for creating a space to build a balance. Pack and carry your skill and toolbox to face your challenges and failures. You have time for everything that means to you." - Gudiya Chadha, owner, and proprietor, All Elements

Shutting Off Everything

"Working for yourself and following your passion is a boon but if not managed well, as I say in jest 'passion can also be painful!' For us, on the internet, we don't have a clear time '9-5' after which we switch off and bid goodbye to our work for the day. It's a constant buzzing in the mind about what we need to do, what could've been better and so on! I place a lot of importance on shutting off every evening, reading, meeting my good friends very often and building a routine in my life. I try and build a routine with something as simple as reading for 10 minutes every morning, staying positive, finding 'choti choti khushiyan' that also adds joy to my work!" - Sejal Kumar, Youtuber & Influencer

A Routine

"I believe self-discipline and deep focus is important. I have made it my mantra. My day begins at 4:00 AM and that gives me the time and energy to balance between family and business. After a long week or day, I take some me-time to indulge in my hobby — painting. Off-late I have realized the importance of having time to yourself and have taken a brush to canvas." Prachi Jain- Brand Director of Teabox