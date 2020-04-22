45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

April 22, 2020 2 min read

As a large portion of office workers do their jobs from home, virtual tools to help them connect with colleagues are becoming more popular than ever. From Zoom, to Google Hangouts, to Slack, employers are looking for the most efficient ways to maintain team unity and stay in touch during this time.

Already used by more than 12 million people around the world every day, Slack is becoming even more valuable as stay-at-home orders drag on. With its easy-to-use interface and ability to send quick messages to individuals, groups or an entire organization, Slack is particularly helpful to remote teams, especially ones with many global offices. It’s used by more than 600,000 organizations in 150 countries.

Of course, like any app, Slack has a learning curve (here’s a quick guide for getting started with Slack if you’ve never used it before). But if you’ve mastered the basics, there are tons of ways to take advantage of the platform. For example, did you know that there are keyboard shortcuts to upload files or pull up your company directory with three quick strokes? Or, did you know that there’s a way to quickly catch up on a channel you’ve been added to by just reading the conversation highlights? Netcredit pulled together an infographic with these and 42 more tips for upping your Slack game. Scroll through to see the complete list.

