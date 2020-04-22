Influence of Telemedicine In the US and Its Impact In India

April 22, 2020 4 min read

Telemedicine can be effective in decreasing the pressure on primary, rural and urban healthcare centres faced throughout the year. Being a developing country, India has to worry about a plethora of diseases, new disease treatment, patient management and follow-ups.

Why does India require robust telemedicine right now?

Establishing a uniform infrastructure and record maintenance system at the present hospitals and nursing homes in the country has been an ongoing struggle for the state departments of health as well as the ministry of health and family welfare.

Telemedicine can be a much-needed break from the lack of organization of patient records. At the same time, it can reduce transportation cost the patient has to bear and bridge the gap of communication that many rural healthcare centres face in the event of an emergency.

The complete adoption of telemedicine can also reduce the cost of the country’s healthcare system since non-critical patients can be monitored and treated online.

The market share of telemedicine in the US

In the US, there is a gradual but firm shift towards virtual consultation. The telemedicine market may cross $64 billion by 2025. The global market may breach $130 billion by 2025.

Recent statistics include the growth of telehealth by 53 per cent between 2016 and 2017, as per a FAIR Health Report, a Doximity study shows that the number of physicians to sign up for telemedicine doubled between 2015 and 2018, and between 2015 and 2017, telehealth visits of insured patients grew by 261 per cent as per a JAMA study.

Early telemedicine in the US utilized state-of-the-art electronics, information and communications technology (ICT) and other applications to deliver healthcare advice, education and information to the patients and concerned parties.

The origin of telemedicine in India

The potential of telemedicine in India is significant as a tool for the delivery of healthcare. The government of India made the first move to introduce telemedicine in the country in 2000. Ever since then, the development of the telemedicine infrastructure across the country has been incessant.

The first run of telemedicine in India: Both urban and rural areas receive healthcare thanks to multiple coalition projects such as the one between Webel ECS, the state government of West Bengal, IIT-Kharagpur and multiple tertiary and primary medical centres. Ongoing telemedicine projects in the country cover specialities and subspecialties such as oncology, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, HIV, radiology, orthopaedics, internal medicine and paediatrics.

Ongoing successful telemedicine project in India: One of the most successful telemedicine projects in India is the Kerala Oncology Network or the Onconet-Kerala. Its goal was to explore the importance of telemedicine in the early detection of cancer, its prognosis, treatment, pain management and follow-up services.

The 2001 project also included the launch of TEJHAS (Telemedicine Enabled Java-Based Hospital Automation System). It is an electronic database that can maintain the patient records and make patient information accessible to all medical centres part of the project.

Expected market growth of telemedicine in India

Compared with the first world countries, the Indian telemedicine market is still nascent. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of telemedicine apps in the country. Back in 2019, the Indian telemedicine market was predicted to reach $32 million by 2020. However, in the light of the extended lockdown and quarantine regulations, telehealth apps have seen a growth of over 178 per cent in the remote consultations for flu-like symptoms only.

In the light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, MoHFW has issued guidelines for telemedicine services/projects in collaboration with Board of Governors (BoGs), Medical Council of India and the NITI Aayog. One of the biggest advantages of telemedicine is that it will provide protection to frontline healthcare workers by limiting their exposure to COVID-19 cases, but allow them to treat the patients in need. Another advantage is that telemedicine will allow people from all over the country to access necessary healthcare without leaving their homes or breaking quarantine conditions.

The future of telehealth or telemedicine in India

There are various telemedicine platforms that expect an increased influx of doctors who want to consult online, as private specialized practices are seeing a hit during the lockdowns. One of the platforms, mfine, has seen a four-times increase in patient volume since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On the other hand, more number of people are opting for mobile telemedicine services for the delivery of monthly medication, booking online appointments with their specialists and even booking for home-based sample collection for testing. An increasing number of medical professionals are signing up for offering tele-consultancy to their existing and new patients.

Although the growth flux is sudden and temporary, telemedicine start-ups were already growing steadily in the country. They were providing access to unified healthcare to patients and trustworthy record-keeping for medical practitioners in urban, semi-urban and rural settings