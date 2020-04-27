Working From Home

This $30 Cushion Is a Major Ergonomic Upgrade to Your Work-From-Home Office

This top-rated ergonomic pillow supports healthy back alignment.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
As millions of Americans have turned their homes into offices, many are realizing their makeshift desks aren't set up for long hours of work. And we do mean long hours. Bloomberg reported last week that Americans who are working from home are averaging three more work hours per day than before stay-at-home orders were enacted.

This can be problematic for your work-life balance and physical health, as many of us are working in (and sitting in) suboptimal conditions.

Maybe you already had a great desk chair to work from. If not, you're likely working from an awkward position on the couch or sitting on a hard dining room chair. Considering we may be doing this for a long time, if you want to avoid back problems, you may want to invest in a better seating arrangement. But you don't have to buy an entirely new chair, which can cost you hundreds and may end up in the donation pile a few months from now. The Cushion Lab Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow is a great office hack that will help you turn your regular chair into an ergonomic chair. 

Entrepreneur Store

Credit: Entreprneur Store

This lumbar pillow was shaped by ergonomists and designed to contour naturally to your back, providing effective posture relief and optimizing support to improve your overall back health. It's so successful at doing all of the above that it's earned rave reviews from Inc. and Vogue, and currently has a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon.

The Cushion Lab Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow has four-region support for your spine, upper mid and lower back, and the S curve. Made from extra dense HYPERFOAM™, it conforms to the natural curve of your back so you can sit for longer, with better posture, without experiencing back pain — all while supporting a healthy alignment. Plus, it's built with a 100 percent recycled polyester, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric cover that keeps your bottom cool and airy, even in the summertime. It's perfect for long days in any chair that you sit in.

Give your back the support it needs while you're working from home or you'll regret it down the line. The Cushion Lab Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow is 33 percent off $45 at just $29.99. Get it in white, navy or red.

