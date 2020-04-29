Instagram

Raise Money for Charity With Instagram's New Live Donations

One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to the organization of your choice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Raise Money for Charity With Instagram's New Live Donations
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

You already spend your days scrolling through Instagram posts and watching ephemeral Stories. Why not give back while you're at it? Live Donations allow users to raise money for the nonprofit of their choice during a livestream video.

To get started, simply tap the camera in the top left or swipe right from your Feed, then navigate to the Live option at the bottom, select Fundraiser, and choose a charity. The United Nations Foundation, UNICEF, and CDC Foundation are among those responding to the COVID-19 crisis; 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the organization. 

Once the broadcast begins, you'll be able to see, in real time, how many people are supporting the cause and how much money you've raised. Click "View" to see a breakdown of donors and contributions, and thank individuals with a digital "wave."

But what's a good deed without recognition? To help fuel users' egos, Instagram partnered with Brazilian illustrator Leo Natsume to create a custom "I Donated" sticker. After you've made a pledge via Live or Stories, look for the decal—available for only a brief (yet unspecified) period. Any account you follow that uses the "I Donated" or "donation" sticker will automatically be added to a shared story at the front of your queue, so you can see how your friends, family, and random follows are helping support their communities.

"We previously shared how we're expanding nonprofit fundraising on Instagram to additional countries to support global relief efforts, plus the ability to share Facebook personal fundraisers to Instagram," a company blog post said. "We're continuing to look at more ways we can help our community in this time of need. We look forward to sharing more updates soon."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Instagram

The Secret Sauce for Building a Luxury Brand

Instagram

Instagram Offers Access to DM's on the Web

Instagram

Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers