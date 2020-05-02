This $30 Microsoft Excel Class May Be the Smartest Way to Spend Your Saturday

May 2, 2020 2 min read

In the most recent survey available, 81 percent of American businesses were using Microsoft . Since then, there's no doubt that number has only grown, making Excel one of the most important programs in the modern workforce. In other words, there's good reason why most people have Excel on their resume, even if they don't really know how to use it to its full potential.

And there is considerable potential. Excel can perform powerful data analysis, automate tasks, simplify complex organizational problems, visualize data, and much, much more. Those who understand how to get the most out of Excel, stand to gain tremendously by just how much better they'll be able to do their jobs.

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle aims to teach you how to use Excel like an absolute pro.

This four-course bundle comprises more than 20 hours of Excel training, broken down into some of Excel's most important advanced functions. You'll learn how to use Excel to create advanced charts and graphs that visualize even the most complex data sets and help you format workbooks and data in compelling, action-oriented ways. Additionally, you'll learn Power Pivot, Power Query, and DAX, a suite of Excel functions that allows you to manipulate, analyze, and evaluate millions of rows of data seamlessly. Then, you'll discover how to use DAX to calculate on your data model and use PivotTables and PivotCharts to display your analysis cleanly. You'll even get a deep dive into automating tasks using VBA.

Before you know it, you'll have the advanced skill set to start rising in your current role. You can enroll in The Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle for just $29.99 today — and consider this a weekend in quarantine well spent.