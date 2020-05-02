The Executive Selection: Santoni

May 2, 2020 1 min read

Since its inception in 1975, Santoni’s vision has embodied Italian craftsmanship and creativity. With Santoni’s SS20 collection, there’s various styles at play to suit every man’s style. From a gradient effect of light notes to desert-inspired tones, there’s much to see in the range with a palette that evokes neutral, off-white, sand, and tan as protagonists of the collection, with touches of blue and orange.

Santoni Bohemian loafer

For the boardroom, we’re eyeing the Bohemian loafer made of calfskin, which comes with tassels and is hand-colored in tones of dark brown. For your off hours, we’re liking the vibe of the Carter which features a double buckle, and polished with gradient tones of blue.

