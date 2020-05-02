Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Santoni

From a gradient effect of light notes to desert-inspired tones, there's much to see in the range.
The Executive Selection: Santoni
Image credit: Santoni
Santoni Carter double buckle
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since its inception in 1975, Santoni’s vision has embodied Italian craftsmanship and creativity. With Santoni’s SS20 collection, there’s various styles at play to suit every man’s style. From a gradient effect of light notes to desert-inspired tones, there’s much to see in the range with a palette that evokes neutral, off-white, sand, and tan as protagonists of the collection, with touches of blue and orange.

Santoni Bohemian loafer 

For the boardroom, we’re eyeing the Bohemian loafer made of calfskin, which comes with tassels and is hand-colored in tones of dark brown. For your off hours, we’re liking the vibe of the Carter which features a double buckle, and polished with gradient tones of blue. 

