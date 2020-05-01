Transform Your Career With The University of Manchester - Middle East Center's Part-Time Master's Programs

May 1, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been published in partnership with The University of Manchester - Middle East Center. You can follow The University of Manchester – Middle East Centre on social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

The University of Manchester launched the Middle East Centre and the flagship Manchester Global part-time MBA program in the UAE in 2006. Today, the University supports a growing portfolio of part-time Master’s programs for working professionals in the region. Whatever your motivation, the two-year programs are career transformers with the convenience of blended learning –online and face-to-face– all led by faculty, while students continue to work and apply new learning, and build professional networks.

The University of Manchester is ranked as the world’s 27th best university and The Financial Times ranks Alliance Manchester Business School 5th in the UK, 11th in Europe and 45th in the world. The two-year Manchester Global Part-time MBA was recognised as the "Best MBA Program" by Forbes Middle East.

The Middle East Centre has supported and graduated thousands of part-time Master’s students, and developed an active alumni community, creating professional networking opportunities in collaboration with the wider business community to help enrich the learning experience.

The "Best MBA Program" in the Middle East

The triple accredited, two-year Manchester Global Part-time MBA program is structured around four main themes (Management in Practice; Value Creation in Business; Tailoring Your Journey; Professional Skills for Business) with options to personalise the program further with a range of electives and to accelerate studies. The part-time program provides as much face to face time with faculty as most full-time MBA programs, with workshops hosted in Dubai.

Joint Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

The two-year part-time Kelley-Manchester Global MBA offers students all the same benefits of the Global Part-time MBA, exposure to global business and the award of an MBA degree by each school’s home university– Indiana University, US, and The University of Manchester, UK.

Every MBA applicant has a personal career motivation– you may want to move from a technical to a managerial role or switch sectors or even countries. We see more entrepreneurial MBA candidates who want to test new venture ideas and two of the most popular electives are ‘Venture Capital & Private Equity’ and ‘Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management’ (from a choice of more than 25 electives).

The Centre has launched two new part-time Master’s programs in the Middle East, starting in September 2020.

MSc Real Estate

The new part-time MSc Real Estate is for people working in the industry and associated professional services, or interested in a real estate career. The two-year blended learning program gives students the opportunity to join regular face to face course conferences with faculty and peers, in Dubai. The program is accredited by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and taught by academics experienced in the global industry.

MA Leadership in Practice

The new MA Educational Leadership in Practice is a two-year program suitable for qualified and experienced working educators, from class teachers to nursery/school/college managers, leaders and principals, to develop advanced leadership skills. The blended program combines the convenience of online self-study and regular course conferences in Dubai.

All the students following these demanding and transformational academic programs are experienced working professionals and have access to regular networking events, online careers seminars, employability sessions, speaker events, and alumni networking, to help achieve their career goals.

To learn more about our programs, visit www.manchester.ac.ae/programmes. If you're interested in speaking with us at The University of Manchester Middle East Center, please enter your details in the form below, and we'll get in touch with you shortly.

Loading…