Bidfood Middle East Launches A Home Delivery App To Recreate Restaurant Experiences At Home

May 5, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fuel disruptions of people's lives and businesses around the world, Bidfood Middle East, a Dubai-based food service distributor of food and beverage products, has come up with an idea to give people a part of their old lives back- its newly-launched home delivery app promises to enable customers to “recreate unforgettable restaurant experiences at home."

Customers will be able to choose from Bidfood Middle East's wide product range - from meats, fish, desserts, vegan products, beverages, pantry items, dairy, condiments, bakery items and many more- to inspire the chef within. All products are being offered at competitive prices, and, on top of that, Entrepreneur Middle East readers can use code ENTRE05 to avail a 5% discount on their first order. Download the app now on Android and iOS.

Related: We're In This Together: Business Resources, Offers, And More For MENA Entrepreneurs To Get Through The Coronavirus Pandemic