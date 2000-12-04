McDonald's to Invest $22 Million In Chile in 2001
Santiago-U.S.-based McDonald's Corp., the world's largest restaurant company, said it will invest about $22 million in Chile next year vs. $20 million this year.
The company plans to open 15 restaurants throughout the South American nation in 2001, bringing its total to 95, it said in a statement.
The $22 million is part of a $75 million Chilean investment plan for the 2000-2003 period.
McDonald's set up shop in Chile in 1990, the year in which the country ended a 17-year dictatorship, and became the first international fast-food chain to enter the country. -Reuters