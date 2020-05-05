Funding

Sydney Digital Design Startup Qwilr Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round

Qwilr will use the fresh funds to expand its customer facing teams in the US and Europe, evolve the product to make customer communication more seamless and hire engineering and product talent in Australia.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sydney Digital Design Startup Qwilr Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round
Image credit: Qwirl
Entrepreneur Staff
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

Digital design startup Qwilr has raised USD 7.5 mn in series A funding round lead by AirTree Ventures. The round also saw participation from new investors Skip Capital, Typeform co-founder Robert Muñoz as well as existing investors Point Nine Capital, Right Click Capital and Macdoch Ventures.

Sydney-based Qwilr helps companies to create beautiful, intelligent and interactive sales documents, like proposals, quotes and pitches. It integrates with essential business tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack and Xero, to automate essential business tasks— from creating new proposals to updating CRMs—for efficiency.

Co-founded in 2014 by Dylan Baskind and Mark Tanner, currently the document design and automation tool is being used by over 50,000 enterprises and small businesses along with huge number of marketing, sales, IT and SaaS professionals in over 60 countries worldwide. 

As companies have moved to working remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, employees are finding PDFs and Powerpoints lack what they need to successfully work from home, the company’s founders believe. “While incredible innovation in enterprise software is enabling teams to collaborate remotely, customer communication — the lifeblood of any business — is still stuck in the stone age,” said co-founder and COO Tanner. “Qwilr makes it quick and easy to create bold, visually-striking and interactive documents that drive consistency, efficiency and increased close rates for every sales team.”

L to R: John Henderson (AirTree), Dylan Baskind (Qwilr), Mark Tanner (Qwilr), Elicia McDonald (AirTree).

With the fresh funding, Qwilr plans to further expand its customer facing teams in the US and Europe, evolve the product to make customer communication more seamless and hire engineering and product talent in Australia.

Commenting on his confidence in the product, John Henderson, Partner at AirTree Ventures, said “It boggles my mind that sales and marketing reps still send PDFs to potential customers. The traditional business document suite is antiquated, clunky and lacking basic functionality, which should be table stakes in the age of the cloud and is even more imperative in a remote working economy. Having seen how much customers love the product, we are confident Qwilr’s smart, connected and beautiful documents will revolutionize the way businesses communicate.”

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

Sequoia-backed Insurtech Startup Qoala Pockets USD13.5 Mn In Series A Round

Funding

Insurtech Startup Axinan Closes Series A+ with $16 Mn

Funding

The Rise of Alternative Venture Capital