Sydney Digital Design Startup Qwilr Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round

May 5, 2020 2 min read

Digital design startup Qwilr has raised USD 7.5 mn in series A funding round lead by AirTree Ventures. The round also saw participation from new investors Skip Capital, Typeform co-founder Robert Muñoz as well as existing investors Point Nine Capital, Right Click Capital and Macdoch Ventures.

Sydney-based Qwilr helps companies to create beautiful, intelligent and interactive sales documents, like proposals, quotes and pitches. It integrates with essential business tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack and Xero, to automate essential business tasks— from creating new proposals to updating CRMs—for efficiency.

Co-founded in 2014 by Dylan Baskind and Mark Tanner, currently the document design and automation tool is being used by over 50,000 enterprises and small businesses along with huge number of marketing, sales, IT and SaaS professionals in over 60 countries worldwide.

As companies have moved to working remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, employees are finding PDFs and Powerpoints lack what they need to successfully work from home, the company’s founders believe. “While incredible innovation in enterprise software is enabling teams to collaborate remotely, customer communication — the lifeblood of any business — is still stuck in the stone age,” said co-founder and COO Tanner. “Qwilr makes it quick and easy to create bold, visually-striking and interactive documents that drive consistency, efficiency and increased close rates for every sales team.”

L to R: John Henderson (AirTree), Dylan Baskind (Qwilr), Mark Tanner (Qwilr), Elicia McDonald (AirTree).

With the fresh funding, Qwilr plans to further expand its customer facing teams in the US and Europe, evolve the product to make customer communication more seamless and hire engineering and product talent in Australia.

Commenting on his confidence in the product, John Henderson, Partner at AirTree Ventures, said “It boggles my mind that sales and marketing reps still send PDFs to potential customers. The traditional business document suite is antiquated, clunky and lacking basic functionality, which should be table stakes in the age of the cloud and is even more imperative in a remote working economy. Having seen how much customers love the product, we are confident Qwilr’s smart, connected and beautiful documents will revolutionize the way businesses communicate.”