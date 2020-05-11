Learn The Silicon Valley Secret To Start (And Scale) Massive Companies With Blitzscaling Author Chris Yeh

May 11, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Want to learn the Silicon Valley secret for starting (and scaling) massive companies?

Then you'll want to join this live and interactive discussion staged by THEORY and Entrepreneur Middle East that features Blitzscaling author Chris Yeh on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 9.30pm GST.

Chris Yeh is the co-author, along with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, of Blitzscaling, the book that explains how to build world-changing companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and Airbnb in record time. A writer, investor, and entrepreneur, Chris has had a ringside seat in the world of startups and scaleups since 1995.

His books help founders, venture capitalists, corporate leaders, policymakers, and everyday people better understand how the internet has changed the way we work together to build amazing organizations. Hundreds of companies, from garage-dwelling startups to Fortune 50 titans have tapped his knowledge and insights to accelerate and transform their businesses.

Chris Yeh and Reid Hoffman. (Image via LinkedIn)

A bonus for those attending this event: this session will also be featuring UAE Space Agency Director General H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi. Entrepreneur Middle East readers can make use of the premium code “EME” to gain access to this exclusive webinar with Yeh- however, there are limited seats, so save your spot today by clicking here. So, don't delay--get your seats confirmed today!