Content Marketing

Is Your Content Marketing Strategy Falling Short? This $35 Bundle Can Help.

Learn marketing techniques for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Your Content Marketing Strategy Falling Short? This $35 Bundle Can Help.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, the only way to know the best techniques for reaching your target customers is by testing, testing, and testing some more. It's important to work with multiple mediums, from paid ads on Google and Facebook to video and PPC strategies. But what many entrepreneurs may overlook is the value of content marketing.

Content marketing allows you to invest relatively little overhead capital while offering potentially enormous returns. In fact, content marketing leaders see 7.8 times the year over year growth in unique site traffic compared to companies with poor content marketing strategies. That's a significant difference and one that can have a major impact on your bottom line. If you want to improve your content marketing initiatives, check out The Complete Digital Content Marketing Certification Bundle.

This eight-course bundle takes you on a deep dive into content marketing strategies and beyond. You'll learn how to get the most bang for your buck on a wide variety of platforms, from Facebook and Instagram to Google Ads and YouTube. You'll get the kind of comprehensive marketing education that will set you up for success on any platform.

There's even a course dedicated to email marketing so you can target the right customers with the right messages, and training on how to turn casual browsers into loyal, returning customers. You'll then dive into relatively new marketing platforms, TikTok and Zoom, to make sure your strategy is as relevant as possible. By the end of these courses, you'll be ready to set up a comprehensive marketing infrastructure for your business without hiring any extra help.

Start growing your business on a budget. The Complete Digital Content Marketing Certification Bundle is available for just $34.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Content Marketing

5 Ways to Capture Email Addresses From Landing Page Traffic

Content Marketing

Need Help Telling Your Startup Story? This Illustration Kit Is on Sale for $100 Off.

Content Marketing

The 10 Biggest Graphic Design Mistakes You Can Make in Your Marketing Pieces