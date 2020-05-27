SpaceX

6 Ways to Watch SpaceX's Historic First Rocket Launch of NASA Astronauts Live Online

On Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET, SpaceX plans to rocket its first people into orbit since Elon Musk founded the company 18 years ago.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Ways to Watch SpaceX's Historic First Rocket Launch of NASA Astronauts Live Online
Image credit: Ben Cooper/SpaceX via BI
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship and Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
5 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

If successful, the historic mission would also resurrect NASA's ability to launch its astronauts to the International Space Station. The US space agency flew its last space shuttle in July 2011 and has relied on Russia ever since to get to and from the orbiting laboratory.

NASA picked the astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, each of whom has two space-shuttle missions under his belt, to pilot SpaceX's experimental test flight, which is called Demo-2.

 

The NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during a dress rehearsal on Saturday ahead of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station. 

SpaceX via Twitter

"We have this moment in time where we can unite people again," Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, said during a press briefing before launch. "The whole world is going to be watching this."

Demo-2 is launching from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Storms in the area have a good chance of delaying the launch, which the US Air Force's 45th Space Wing gives a 60% chance of liftoff based on local weather conditions.

The rocket and spaceship carrying Behnken and Hurley has just a second or so to lift off and get on the right path to meet the ISS. So if there's any delay in the launch on Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA can try again at 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday or 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Below are six live video broadcasts of the historic launch that you can watch, some online and some via TV channels. We've also provided a NASA timeline of launch-day events at the end of this post so you can follow along.

NASA TV

NASA TV, the agency's livestream program, will broadcast coverage from the launchpad starting at noon Eastern Time on Wednesday. Once the Crew Dragon is in orbit, NASA TV will show it docking to the space station, its hatch opening, and Behnken and Hurley joining the ISS crew. The agency's official TV channel also maintains a full and constantly updated schedule of its programming.

SpaceX

SpaceX will cover its launch live starting around 12:15 p.m. ET via its YouTube channel. The production will be jointly hosted with NASA, but John Insprucker — a top engineer at SpaceX — will host the bulk of commentary for the rocket company.

American Museum of Natural History

From 11 a.m. ET, the American Museum of Natural History plans to broadcast several live video events, including a virtual ride-along of a flight from Earth to the ISS and the moon. At 4:05 p.m. it will stream its launch watch party with commentary from Neil deGrasse Tyson, the museum astrophysicist Jackie Faherty, and the museum curator Michael Shara. We will update this post with the watch party once it becomes available.

National Geographic and ABC News Live

Journalists and meteorologists at National Geographic and ABC News will cover the launch with a two-hour special report, featuring interviews with NASA astronauts and officials, starting at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast will continue the following day with the spacecraft docking to the ISS.

Discovery and Science Channel

 

Hurley and Behnken rehearsing crew extraction from SpaceX's Crew Dragon in August. 

Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP

Both Discovery and Science Channel are airing live coverage of the launch beginning 2 p.m. ET. The special will feature interviews with both Crew Dragon astronauts' spouses: the astronaut K. Megan McArthur, who is Behnken's wife, and the former astronaut Karen Nyberg, Hurley's wife. The singer Katy Perry will also make an appearance. Watch it on TV or using the online service Discovery Go.

The Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight will broadcast its own watch party at 3:30 p.m. ET, with commentary from the retired astronaut Wendy Lawrence, the space-history curator Geoff Nunn, and the propulsion engineer Dieter M. Zube.

Follow along with NASA's timeline of launch countdown events

The times below are relative to liftoff at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Once the crew lifts off, it will take SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship just under nine minutes to reach orbit. Along the way, the capsule's automated systems or the crew's manual override could abort the mission if there's any problem and try to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

-04:15:00 Crew weather brief
-04:05:00 Crew handoff
-04:00:00 Suit donning and checkouts
-03:22:00 Crew Walk Out from Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
-03:15:00 Crew Transportation to Launch Complex 39A
-02:55:00 Crew arrives at pad
-02:35:00 Crew ingress
-02:20:00 Communication check
-02:15:00 Verify ready for seat rotation
-02:14:00 Suit leak checks
-01:55:00 Hatch close
-00:45:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
-00:42:00 Crew access arm retracts
-00:37:00 Dragon launch escape system is armed
-00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins
-00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
-00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins
-00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
-00:05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power
-00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks
-00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
-00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
-00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
-00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SpaceX

SpaceX's Satellite Internet Plans for Mid-2020 Launch in the US

SpaceX

SpaceX Is Building Another Starship in Florida

SpaceX

SpaceX's 'Starhopper' Test Vehicle Takes a Short Raptor-Powered Trip