Benefits of Virtual Workout Classes for People During the Quarantine

Everyone's life has flipped upside down over the past few weeks, and we’ve had to swiftly rethink any semblance of what a "normal" routine looks like. Now that restaurants, malls, and other organizations have been shut down to curb the epidemic, you probably find yourself stuck to the couch more than usual. Though we all must follow social distancing and stay at home, that does not mean we will not remain active.

Working up a sweat and staying healthy while stuck at home can be difficult — but not impossible. A little home workout, Yoga, or Pilates might be your best bet for holding some semblance of sanity while cooped up. A number of fitness companies and workout studios are offering free virtual classes so that people can still get their routine fitness activity and sweat it out at home each day. Working out at home for few minutes not only keeps you fit, but it gives you that much-needed breakout time from the monotony of staying indoors or in closed spaces.

All you need is a training or yoga mat and a high-quality Wi-Fi connection, and you can join the live streams as well as aspre-recorded digital classes from anywhere. It is like having your personal trainer with you at your home.

So here are a few reasons why working out while you are home quarantined should be a priority

Schedule Flexibility

Virtual workouts allow you to follow a sweat session at your own comfort and time. It allows fitness freaks exercise at anytime time of the day, according to their ease. This was not such ease with gyms and studios especially for corporate employees who often work erratic hours. All you need to do is roll out of bed or minimize that excel, set up your mat, and start your workout.

Provides a wide variety of formats

With virtual classes, there is a wide array of different variants for fitness studios and workouts to choose from. From high energy sessions such as aerobics, spin, and body pump to the gentle core strengthening exercises like pilates and yoga – there is something for everyone. Viewers can experience an authentic workout with a specialized instructor, at any time of the day they want, in a format that suits them perfectly. With endless choices, you are more likely to find a class that suits your interests, and you can enjoy it to the glee.

Professional guidance at your home

Frequent exercisers can quickly fall into a fitness rut. Instead of browsing a workout on your own, virtual classes have the most qualified instructors conducting the sessions with appropriate ways to time exercise and follow the right flow. These trainers provide detailed instructions and exercises so that you get the most out of the workout while sitting comfortably at your house.

Working out together

Even though you aren’t physically sweating side-by-side on the reformer or squat racks with other people doesn’t mean workout together is not possible in quarantine. Even if you are streaming solo from the comfy vibe of your house, by virtually working out with others, you will experience the advantages of real-time workout sessions, with a sense of accountability, increased endorphins (hello happiness!) and eternal motivation.

Connect with yourself

Currently, emotions are running high, and panic is running rampant. COVID-19 is taking over the news with empty store shelves, layoffs and the current social and economic climate is just plain daunting. This all seems to be stressful where workout sessions can be a bit of relief. Even though you’re plugged into the stream of thoughts, disconnect your mind from drama while being more mindful. Let your emotions eat up all those feel-good endorphins and reset your mind, body, and soul. These virtual classes will not only help you connect with others but to also connect with your inner self. You might get astonished with what you are able to obtain from the mat in your living room.

Gives an environment to build your Confidence

Workout sessions are often a gateway for live group fitness classes. But for those who don’t like the idea of exercising in a large group class, virtual classes are an excellent way of building your confidence in a more private environment, at a pace that suits you. Just combine the music and get an effective workout even within the confines of your home.

Remaining quarantined for such a prolonged period of time can cause some significant amount of challenge to stay fit and active. Thus, from yoga to HIIT and Pilates, and everything in between, fitness can keep us energetic, focused, connected, and invested in ourselves—wherever we, whatever we want to achieve.