Comedian Tom Shillue: Harness the Power of Realizing Nobody Cares If You Fail or Succeed

June 4, 2020 1 min read

On this week's episode of the Get a Real Job podcast, I got to gabbing with the funny and tuneful comedian Tom Shillue, who you've seen on Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Fallon, The Greg Gutfeld Show and hosting his own shows, including the dearly departed Red Eye. He discussed his unusual rise in the comedy world (which included an actual turf war between rival acapella groups in the streets of Boston) and his thoughts on how anyone hoping to accomplish anything has to remember one simple thing: no one else cares whether you succeed or fail. It's on you!

Thanks as always for listening!