Tim Cook Says Apple 'Must Do More' to Combat Racism

June 4, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Following Music’s participation in Black Out Tuesday this week, Apple CEO has released an official statement confirming the company’s stance on the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place around the world. In a post titled “Speaking up on racism,” Cook decries the inequalities of America’s justice system and notes that while “we’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in … communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.”

Cook goes on to say that it is Apple’s mission to create that empowers people to change the world for the better, “But we must do more.” He touches briefly on the work being done to help underserved school systems and the environment, and says that Apple is donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.

He doesn’t commit to further donations or specific action explicitly. However, the statement has been given significant prominence on the Apple.com homepage. Brands around the world are in the process of releasing statements on the Black Lives Matter cause, and some are putting more weight behind it than others. Apple’s statement may be condemned as virtue signaling by some, but it’s made its position clear in a way that means it’s prepared to be held accountable in the future.