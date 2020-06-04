News and Trends

Tim Cook Says Apple 'Must Do More' to Combat Racism

The CEO's BLM statement dominates the Apple.com homepage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tim Cook Says Apple 'Must Do More' to Combat Racism
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Guest Writer
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Following Apple Music’s participation in Black Out Tuesday this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook has released an official statement confirming the company’s stance on the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place around the world. In a post titled “Speaking up on racism,” Cook decries the inequalities of America’s justice system and notes that while “we’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in … communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.”

Cook goes on to say that it is Apple’s mission to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better, “But we must do more.” He touches briefly on the work being done to help underserved school systems and the environment, and says that Apple is donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.

Related: It Doesn't Take a Rocket Scientist to Solve the Racism Problem in Business

He doesn’t commit to further donations or specific action explicitly. However, the statement has been given significant prominence on the Apple.com homepage. Brands around the world are in the process of releasing statements on the Black Lives Matter cause, and some are putting more weight behind it than others. Apple’s statement may be condemned as virtue signaling by some, but it’s made its position clear in a way that means it’s prepared to be held accountable in the future.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Called for a Companywide Moment of Silence to Recognize George Floyd

News and Trends

Facebook is Losing Business and Getting Slammed by Civil Rights Leaders

News and Trends

Black-Owned Restaurants and Businesses You Can Support Right Now