Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi

Why stick to conventional fragrances when you can create a scent all of your own?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi
Image credit: Arte Profumi
Arte Profumi

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Why stick to conventional fragrances when you can create a scent all of your own? After all, the possibilities are endless from niche Italian fragrance house Arte Profumi, which is available on ethical beauty and niche boutique UAE-born platform Balmessence.

Fragrance layering involves combining several fragrant products or perfumes at a time to create your own personal scent. The key here is to strike the perfect balance by avoiding strong scents together, and instead combine complementary notes.

Take a look at Arte Profumi’s Samharam, a spicy scent for both men and women, featuring notes of smokey incense, myrrh, and balsamic benzoin. Layer with floral or rosy scents such as Secret or Jardin de Giverny, and it’s a scent to remember. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Berdoues

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Why Making Money Shouldn't Be Your Only Goal in Life

Lifestyle

You Are Not the Dumbest Thing You've Done in Life

Lifestyle

5 Games to Play on Your Next Virtual Happy Hour