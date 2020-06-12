Food

Restaurants are reopening, but who wants to rush back?
Win $1,000 to DoorDash and Support Your Favorite Restaurants From Home
Image credit: Caleb Oquendo

Although much of the country is in the reopening phase and restaurants are starting to get back on their feet after the economic shutdown, they can still use every bit of help you can give them. Of course, in a recession, disposable income is likely tight and you're probably not keen on ordering takeout all the time. Fortunately, you won't have to worry about money if you win The $1,000 DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway.

Just enter your email address and you could win $1,000 to use on one of the most popular food delivery platforms, DoorDash.

DoorDash serves some of the best food in cities across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 300,000 restaurants available. Whether you want sushi or tacos, burgers or Thai food, DoorDash has you covered.

Using DoorDash is easy. Just enter your home address and the app will automatically determine which restaurants are currently delivering to you. Pick your favorite restaurant, select your menu items, and DoorDash will dispatch a courier to you as soon as possible. Additionally, you can customize your delivery preferences to minimize contact with your delivery driver to ensure everyone's safety in these uncertain times. Over time, DoorDash will learn your favorite restaurants, understand your preferences, and suggest restaurants and promotions to help you get the best deals possible on your favorite foods.

Supporting restaurants is important right now, but nobody would blame you for not wanting to be the first person to go back to a sit-down environment. With DoorDash, you can support your favorite restaurants without incurring the extra risk.

Enter to win $1,000 to DoorDash today in The $1,000 DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway.

